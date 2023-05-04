Certain Parsley Sold At Provigo & Maxi Across Quebec Has Been Recalled Due To Salmonella
The recall applies to all parsley bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, inclusively.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently recalling parsley sold across Quebec due to salmonella. Health Canada published the class two recall on May 3, 2023, pertaining to all Trudeau Farms' bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023, inclusively.
Here are the details regarding the recalled parsley:
- Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley | 150 g | Provigo and Maxi retail stores in Quebec
This recall was triggered by CFIA test results and the agency is ensuring that the affected parsley is being properly removed from the marketplace.
Although no illnesses have been reported, Health Canada indicated the dangers associated with salmonella poisoning. "Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections."
Health Canada also recommends contacting your healthcare provider If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product. At the moment, the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.