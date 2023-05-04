health canada

Certain Parsley Sold At Provigo & Maxi Across Quebec Has Been Recalled Due To Salmonella

The recall applies to all parsley bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, inclusively.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Trudeau Farms parsley.

Trudeau Farms parsley.

Health Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is currently recalling parsley sold across Quebec due to salmonella. Health Canada published the class two recall on May 3, 2023, pertaining to all Trudeau Farms' bunches sold from April 24 to May 3, 2023, inclusively.

Here are the details regarding the recalled parsley:

  • Trudeau Farms Curly Parsley | 150 g | Provigo and Maxi retail stores in Quebec

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results and the agency is ensuring that the affected parsley is being properly removed from the marketplace.

Health Canada recommends consumers verify if they have the recalled parsley. If so, the federal health department urges those who have purchased it not to consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute it. If you have purchased the affected lot of Trudeau Farms parsley, it's best to toss it out immediately your return it to the point of purchase, per government guidelines.

Although no illnesses have been reported, Health Canada indicated the dangers associated with salmonella poisoning. "Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections."

Health Canada also recommends contacting your healthcare provider If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product. At the moment, the CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

From Your Site Articles
Mike Chaar
Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Mike Chaar is a writer by day and reality TV binge-watcher by night. When he’s not cracking down on recalls, celeb news and discovering the best of the best foodie spots across Montreal, he can be found indulging in his love for new cuisines, reading and music, with Mariah Carey being his ultimate diva.
Loading...