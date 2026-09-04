9 mouthwatering fast-food spots in Montreal to try when McDonald's just won't cut it
These Montreal fast-food spots are worth skipping the usual chains for. 👀🍔
Let's be real. Some days are not meant for cooking, and luckily, there's more to fast food in Montreal than your usual McDonald's order. Some of my favourite memories growing up involve a cheesy hot dog from a corner shack after a long day at the beach.
I'm older now, my beach days are shorter and I have a lot less time to think about what's for dinner. So, if anything, I need Montreal's fast food scene even more.
The thing about fast food is that the less thought you have to put into it, the better. But that's also how you end up at the corner McDonald's on one too many occasions. So I've put in the thought for you and come up with a list of fast-food spots in Montreal for when you're tired of choosing between a McChicken and a Big Mac.
From New York-style pizza to shawarma with extra garlic sauce, these Montreal restaurants should make your excuses for skipping the cooking a lot more creative.
B12 Burger
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American fast food
Address: 1826, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Patties the size of your head. That's why. B12 Burger did the city a favour by bringing its massive burgers to Sainte-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal.
If you can imagine a burger combination, there's a good chance it's on the menu. Its Fried Mozzarella Burger has hangover written all over it, but that's far from your only option. Think submarines, poutine, hot dogs and crispy chicken burgers, too.
Basically, B12 Burger won't disappoint — or leave you hungry.
Casse-Croûte MangeDansMonHood
Price: 💸
Cuisine: American and Québécois fast food
Address: 1380, rue Jean-Talon E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Starting with the obvious, Time Out recently ranked the Happy Ending Burger the fifth-best burger in the world. The star of the show comes with four house-ground beef patties, special house sauce and fresh toppings, all tucked into a brioche bun. Magnificent.
But I wouldn't stop there. The Cali Burger deserves its own moment to shine. Whatever you decide on, add an order of Ol' Dirty Fries and call it a night.
Pizza Toni
Price: 💸 💸
Cuisine: Italian-American
Address: 4909, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Imagine walking down the streets of New York City. Wind in your hair, a slice of hot honey pepperoni pizza in your hand. Life's good. Now imagine getting that same satisfaction without paying for flights and a hotel. That's Pizza Toni for you.
With three locations, including one in the heart of Saint-Henri, your NYC pizza moment is a lot closer than you think. Whether you like your pizza square or round, classic or loaded with toppings, there's something for you. Some might say one slice is enough. They are wrong. Full or not, you'll want another.
Shawarma Moods
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Lebanese
Address: 6198, boul. Monk, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Known for its crispy shawarma, Moods now has seven locations across Quebec, including a new spot in downtown Montreal. Extra charcoal-grilled chicken. Extra garlic. Extra pickles. Extra crispy. That's the only right way to order it, and Moods has it down to a science.
There are plenty of shawarma spots in the city, but take it from someone who grew up eating shawarma for breakfast, lunch and dinner: save yourself the runaround and head straight to Moods. Beef lovers haven't been forgotten either. Try the meat shawarma or Lebanese burger.
Poulet Royal
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: American fast food
Address: 2055A, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Poulet Royal is Montreal's latest obsession, and rightfully so! Everyone needs a chicken tender spot they can count on, and Poulet Royal might just be it.
Whether you're looking for grilled chicken with veggies, a golden, crispy chicken burger drenched in sauce or classic chicken tenders, they've got you covered. Spice lovers can also turn up the heat with Poulet Royal's Nashville-style seasoning.
With more than 15 locations across Quebec, some even have a drive-thru. And who doesn't love a drive-thru?
Patati Patata Friterie de Luxe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Québécois fast food
Address: 4177, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Patati Patata is a rare gem that's still open after a long night out with friends, when you're perhaps a bit too tipsy and way too hungry. Right on Saint-Laurent, it's an easy stop when a late-night poutine craving hits.
But that's not all that's on the menu. Burgers, hot dogs and BLTs are among the childhood favourites ready to make you feel like you're back home. Grab your meal and take in the bustle of Saint-Laurent on a summer night. It's an experience that'll make you feel like a true Montrealer.
Falafel Yoni
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 54, rue Saint-Viateur O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Falafel Yoni is a pretty big departure from your usual McDonald's order, but it's dangerously easy to make a habit of. Like my mother used to say, falafel needs to be made with love. Whatever love Yoni puts into theirs keeps me coming back.
Order the all-dressed falafel sandwich. Actually, make that sandwiches. One feels a little too optimistic. Pair yours with a yogurt drink for the full experience. And vegan friends, just skip the dairy — the falafel is for you, too.
Lulu’s Pasta Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1346, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Some days call for a burger. Others call for a bowl of pasta you have no intention of sharing.
Build your own or leave the decisions to Lulu's and choose from options like Chicken Chipotle, Creamy Pepperoni with Roasted Garlic or Mushroom Truffle.
There's something for every mood, especially the "I'm not cooking tonight" one.
Chez Tousignant
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Québécois fast food
Address: 6956, rue Drolet, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A hot dog doesn't usually demand your attention. This one does. Chez Tousignant makes its own sausages, giving the humble casse-croûte staple a little extra love. Keep it classic with mustard and coleslaw or let a cheeseburger tempt you instead.
Add a poutine, settle into the retro setting and forget about cooking for a while. Your groceries can wait until tomorrow.
Whether you're craving a towering burger, a crispy shawarma, a cheesy slice or a late-night poutine, Montreal's fast-food scene has you covered.
So, the next time cooking feels like far too much effort, skip the usual order and give one of these local spots a try instead.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.