This Italian restaurant in Montreal feels like you're on a fancy holiday in Rome
Get a taste of Italy, no plane ticket required. 🍝
Have you always wanted to dine in Rome or Venice? You don't need to book a flight to spend an evening surrounded by Italian flavours, elegant surroundings and plates of fresh pasta.
Instead, you can visit a charming Montreal restaurant that's like a little slice of Italy, right in the heart of the city.
Set in the Quartier des Spectacles in the heart of downtown Montreal, Il Teatro is a restaurant offering an authentic Italian dining experience, complete with expertly made pastas, Roman-style pizzas, and fresh ingredients that offer a true taste of la dolce vita.
The restaurant opened in Montreal in March 2026. Prior to the opening, Il Teatro had one location in Quebec City, a location known for its beautiful terrace that feels like dining on the streets of Milan or Naples.
Before you get to the food, the Montreal outpost's setting will be enough to whisk you away to Rome. The restaurant features chic, warm hues and cozy, yet elegant, fixtures that give it the feel of an Italian wine cellar.
Don't forget to make a wish and toss a coin into the restaurant's fountain, which was inspired by the Trevi Fountain in Rome.
The menu at its new Montreal location is very similar to that of its Quebec City location, with a focus on classic Italian dishes prepared with quality ingredients.
Diners can enjoy a range of Italian classics. Start your meal with dishes like tuna carpaccio with orange vinaigrette and cucumber, burrata served with peaches, heirloom tomatoes and pistachios, or arancini made with spinach, Caciocavallo and Parmigiano Reggiano.
There's also polpette with tomato sauce, basil and pine nuts, along with salads and a selection of Italian-inspired antipasti.
For the main event, pasta lovers can dig into dishes like spaghetti carbonara made with guanciale and pecorino, linguine with Matane shrimp, lemon butter and gremolata, or rigatoni cacio e pepe with pecorino and black pepper. Gluten-free pasta is also available.
If you're not in the mood for pasta, the menu features meat and seafood dishes like pollo alla parmigiana, grilled sea bream with caponata and fennel, and a 10-ounce Canadian striploin served with arugula salad and potatoes.
Of course, no Italian-inspired night out would be complete without pizza. Il Teatro offers options including margherita with San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano and fresh basil, as well as varieties topped with burrata, prosciutto, Calabrian salami, artichokes and wild mushrooms.
And if you want to experience the restaurant without committing to a full dinner, Il Teatro also offers a $35 lunch table d'hôte that includes soup or Caesar salad, a main course and coffee or tea.
Don't leave without ordering some dessert — the restaurant offers several Italian classics, including tiramisu, gelato, affogato, cannoli and torta caprese, a decadent, flourless cake made with chocolate and almonds.
And as you'd expect from any Italian restaurant (especially one modelled after the wine cellars of Italy), Il Teatro also offers an extensive (and award-winning) wine list, with 400 selections and an inventory of over 3,000 bottles.
The next time you're craving a taste of Italy, skip purchasing an expensive plane ticket and make a reservation at this charming Italian restaurant in the heart of Montreal instead.
Offering a menu of authentic Italian dishes, a wide selection of Italian wines, and an atmosphere that will have you forgetting you're still in Quebec, the restaurant is a must-visit spot for any foodie.
Il Teatro
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1250 Rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Experience a slice of Italy, minus the jet lag — this Italian restaurant in the Quartier des Spectacles offers everything you need for a taste of la dolce vita.