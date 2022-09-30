The Sanderson Sisters' House From 'Hocus Pocus' Is Now On Airbnb & It's Witchin' (PHOTOS)
The Sanderson sisters are making their (second) big comeback in Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30 and simultaneously opening the doors of their eerie old cottage. Airbnb has unveiled a replica of the creepy colonial homestead in Danvers, Massachusetts, just north of Salem. The company is opening a one-time, US$31 booking for two guests to stay at the privately-owned house in October.
While the general public won't be able to see the recreation, Airbnb's photos of the two-bedroom abode are enough to trigger some serious nostalgia and jealousy.
Sanderson sisters house replica on Airbnb.Airbnb
The home is replete with witchy details and nods to the original film: from the focal point green-glowing cauldron to the Sanderson spellbook, black-flame candle, broomsticks and apothecary bottles, and even a checkout counter from the home's conversion into a museum and souvenir shop in the 1993 storyline.
Sanderson sisters house replica on Airbnb.Airbnb
Sanderson sisters house replica on Airbnb.Airbnb
Guests can browse the little curiosities scattered between cobwebs and encroaching ivy.
Sanderson sisters house replica on Airbnb.Airbnb
While the maleficent sisters are busy with their movie sequel, they put someone in charge to ensure the two winning guests have a comfortable stay: a "socially distanced on-site concierge" will organize meals and give a tour of the premises.
Frighteningly, the cottage doesn't have a kitchen or a toilet, but there is a "modern" outhouse nearby. There is wifi, however.
Hocus Pocus enthusiasts can apply to stay at the house as of 1 p.m. on October 12.