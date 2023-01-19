Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Named Their Newborn 'Esti' & Quebec Twitter Lit Up
Meet Esti Maxine Stephens.
Celebs revealing the names of their kids is certainly nothing new, but it appears as if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sharing the name of their newborn has sparked some controversy, especially amongst Quebecers.
The Hollywood power couple welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby girl. Teigen posted an adorable photo of her two kids, Luna and Miles, holding their newborn sister on Instagram — captioning the pic with their daughter's name.
"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!" Chrissy wrote.
The name, while beautiful, has a much different meaning here in Quebec. Directly translated from the Catholic "host," "Esti" or "Ostie" is a catch-all term that Quebecers reserve for when things just don't go our way. Slipped on some ice? "Esti!" Missed the bus? "Esti!" Catch my drift?
So, when Chrissy dropped the news, it's safe to say Quebec Twitter lit up hella fast. Here are some of the best reactions:
\u201cChrissy Teigen named her baby Esti and all of Quebec just let out a collective snort.\u201d— Marco Sav (@Marco Sav) 1674155224
\u201c@chrissyteigen hi Chrissy!! I felt like you should know that "Esti" is a popular swear word in Canadian French\ud83d\ude30\ud83d\ude02 Anyway, congratulation to you and your beautiful family \ud83e\udd70\ud83e\udd70\u201d— L\u00e9a (@L\u00e9a) 1674157297
\u201cNot Chrissy Teigen calling her baby Esti...\u201d— Fun Fashion Friend (@Fun Fashion Friend) 1674157937
\u201cChrissy Teigen et John Legend ont appeller leur bb Esti, jsuis saisi lmaooooo\u201d— cdj princess \uf8ff (she/your highness) (@cdj princess \uf8ff (she/your highness)) 1674159191
\u201cChrissy Teigen and John Legend have named their daughter Esti\u2026 girl\u201d— Jack The Queen (@Jack The Queen) 1674161729
\u201cdo you think, if John Legend and Chrissy Teigen lived in Quebec, that the \u00e9tat civil would let them name their child Esti? if they rejected spatule what chance does lil Esti have, really\u201d— Kamila Hinkson (@Kamila Hinkson) 1674157529
\u201cHELP chrissy teigen and john legend named their daughter esti..... i hope for her that she never comes to quebec lmfaoo \ud83d\udc80\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— ari 50 (@ari 50) 1674161138