Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Named Their Newborn 'Esti' & Quebec Twitter Lit Up

Meet Esti Maxine Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen taking a mirror selfie of her beautiful baby belly. Right: Chrissy Teigen's children.

Celebs revealing the names of their kids is certainly nothing new, but it appears as if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sharing the name of their newborn has sparked some controversy, especially amongst Quebecers.

The Hollywood power couple welcomed the newest addition to their family, a baby girl. Teigen posted an adorable photo of her two kids, Luna and Miles, holding their newborn sister on Instagram — captioning the pic with their daughter's name.

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a C-section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!" Chrissy wrote.

The name, while beautiful, has a much different meaning here in Quebec. Directly translated from the Catholic "host," "Esti" or "Ostie" is a catch-all term that Quebecers reserve for when things just don't go our way. Slipped on some ice? "Esti!" Missed the bus? "Esti!" Catch my drift?

So, when Chrissy dropped the news, it's safe to say Quebec Twitter lit up hella fast. Here are some of the best reactions:

