6 things you should know about Christine Fréchette, Quebec's new premier
She's only the second woman to hold the position.
Now that François Legault has officially stepped down, Quebec has a new premier, and there's a lot to learn about her.
Christine Fréchette made history on Sunday after winning the CAQ leadership race with 57.9% of the vote, defeating her only rival, Bernard Drainville, who received 42.1%. With that, she became the province's next premier — at least until this fall's provincial election.
Here's what you should know about the woman now leading Quebec.
She's only the second woman to hold the job
Fréchette's win puts her in rare company. She's just the second woman in Quebec history to serve as premier, following Pauline Marois, who led a Parti Québécois government from 2012 to 2014.
She's a Gen X premier
At 55, Fréchette was born in 1970 and came of age during a turbulent period in Quebec's history. In her victory speech, she leaned into that identity, referencing the failed referendums, constitutional impasses, recessions, and high unemployment that defined her generation's formative years. "This is the beginning of a new wind," she told supporters.
She rose quickly through Legault's cabinet
Fréchette was first elected as the MNA for Sanguinet in the 2022 provincial election and didn't wait long to make her mark. Legault appointed her Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration shortly after, and when economic minister Pierre Fitzgibbon stepped down in September 2024, she absorbed much of his portfolio — effectively becoming the government's most powerful minister. She held that role until announcing her leadership bid in January.
Her background is in economics and international relations
A Trois-Rivières native, Fréchette studied at HEC Montréal before earning a master's degree in international relations from Université Laval in 1994. Her academic focus on economics and international trade turned out to be a pretty good foundation for what came next.
She spent years at the centre of Montreal's business community
Before entering politics, Fréchette built a career at the intersection of business and public life. She served as director of external and institutional relations at Montréal International, then as CEO of the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal from 2016 to 2021. She also contributed as a Radio-Canada columnist and worked on a personalized health innovation zone project before running for office in 2022.
She's a wife and mother
On a more personal note, Fréchette is married to Guy Nadeau, a vice-president at Desjardins Entreprises Montréal, and the two have a son named Olivier.
This story was adapted from the article, "Christine Fréchette est élue cheffe de la CAQ et devient première ministre du Québec," which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.