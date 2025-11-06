Montreal's Christmas bar is open for the season and it looks like a winter wonderland
Pass the egg nog! 🎄
If you've been waiting for the moment the holidays officially take over Montreal, this is it. La Taverne de Noël is now open for the season, and the space has once again transformed into a cozy Christmas fantasy that feels like stepping inside a snow globe.
For a few weeks each year, the popular Le Petit Dep café-bar on Saint-Laurent turns into a full holiday tavern. The room is filled with ornaments hanging from the ceiling, colourful tinsel, warm vintage lighting, nutcrackers, classic Santa figurines, and a soft holiday glow that makes you want to sit and stay for a while with something warm to sip on.
Le Petit Dep has gone all out once again.Le Petit Dep
What's inside
Every corner is decorated with layered garlands, lights and old-school Christmas props that give the place a nostalgic feel.
The space is ideal for a holiday date night, a catch-up with friends or a quick treat stop in the middle of the afternoon. It also happens to be very photogenic.
Food and festive drinks
You can go for a coffee or a pastry, but many people visit for the seasonal drinks and small plates.
The bar's drink menu features warm, creamy and spiced creations with holiday flavours that actually work on a cold night in Montreal. Expect proper eggnog, mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate, along with a few house creations that only show up for the Christmas takeover. One of the most popular is Les Poules Saoules, a rum-based eggnog with nutmeg that tastes like the version you wish a relative would make during the holidays. There's also Le Grinch, a mint-forward cocktail made with gin or vodka, and Premiere Neige, a bourbon drink with coconut milk and nutmeg that feels like a softer, snowy take on a classic whisky cocktail.
If you want something to eat, there are shareable boards, hot snacks and a few creative pizzas.
Some highlights from this year's menu include:
• La Belle Province pizza: topped with confit potatoes, gravy and cheese curds
• La MTL Fumee: a Montreal take on a margherita with smoked meat and mozzarella
• Charcuterie and cheese boards
• Pudding chomeur and a pear and blueberry tart for dessert
When to go
La Taverne de Noël is open every day until January 11, giving you plenty of time to soak in the festive cheer (before or after Christmas). There are no reservations and entry is free. Since the room is small and gets busy, timing your visit will help.
If you want to have dinner, visit between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The staff will give priority to tables ordering food during that period. If you only want a drink or dessert, your best chance is before 5 p.m. or after 8 p.m.
For more details, you can visit Le Petit Dep website .
La Taverne de Noël
Price: Free entry, no reservations. Christmas cocktails: $15 - Coffees/Teas: $5 - Sharing platters: $20
When: Open every day until January 11
Address: (Le Petit Dep) 5125 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a few weeks, the Christmas Tavern transforms the popular Le Petit Dep café-bar into a real fairy tale.La Taverne de Noel website