Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Montreal's Christmas bar is open for the season and it looks like a winter wonderland

Pass the egg nog! 🎄

Montreal's La Taverne de Noël.

Montreal's La Taverne de Noël is now open for the season

Madeline Forsyth | MTL Blog, Le Petit Dep
Senior Writer

If you've been waiting for the moment the holidays officially take over Montreal, this is it. La Taverne de Noël is now open for the season, and the space has once again transformed into a cozy Christmas fantasy that feels like stepping inside a snow globe.

For a few weeks each year, the popular Le Petit Dep café-bar on Saint-Laurent turns into a full holiday tavern. The room is filled with ornaments hanging from the ceiling, colourful tinsel, warm vintage lighting, nutcrackers, classic Santa figurines, and a soft holiday glow that makes you want to sit and stay for a while with something warm to sip on.

Le Petit Dep in Montreal. Le Petit Dep has gone all out once again.Le Petit Dep

What's inside

Every corner is decorated with layered garlands, lights and old-school Christmas props that give the place a nostalgic feel.

The space is ideal for a holiday date night, a catch-up with friends or a quick treat stop in the middle of the afternoon. It also happens to be very photogenic.

Food and festive drinks

You can go for a coffee or a pastry, but many people visit for the seasonal drinks and small plates.

The bar's drink menu features warm, creamy and spiced creations with holiday flavours that actually work on a cold night in Montreal. Expect proper eggnog, mulled wine and spiked hot chocolate, along with a few house creations that only show up for the Christmas takeover. One of the most popular is Les Poules Saoules, a rum-based eggnog with nutmeg that tastes like the version you wish a relative would make during the holidays. There's also Le Grinch, a mint-forward cocktail made with gin or vodka, and Premiere Neige, a bourbon drink with coconut milk and nutmeg that feels like a softer, snowy take on a classic whisky cocktail.

If you want something to eat, there are shareable boards, hot snacks and a few creative pizzas.

Some highlights from this year's menu include:

• La Belle Province pizza: topped with confit potatoes, gravy and cheese curds
• La MTL Fumee: a Montreal take on a margherita with smoked meat and mozzarella
• Charcuterie and cheese boards
• Pudding chomeur and a pear and blueberry tart for dessert

When to go

La Taverne de Noël is open every day until January 11, giving you plenty of time to soak in the festive cheer (before or after Christmas). There are no reservations and entry is free. Since the room is small and gets busy, timing your visit will help.

If you want to have dinner, visit between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The staff will give priority to tables ordering food during that period. If you only want a drink or dessert, your best chance is before 5 p.m. or after 8 p.m.

For more details, you can visit Le Petit Dep website .

La Taverne de Noël

Price: Free entry, no reservations. Christmas cocktails: $15 - Coffees/Teas: $5 - Sharing platters: $20

When: Open every day until January 11

Address: (Le Petit Dep) 5125 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: For a few weeks, the Christmas Tavern transforms the popular Le Petit Dep café-bar into a real fairy tale.

La Taverne de Noel website

From Your Site Articles
montreal restaurantsmontreal christmas marketmontreal christmasmontreal cafes
Eat and DrinkEat and DrinkMontreal
  • Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Montreal ranked among the world's top cities for 2026 but 2 Canadian spots finished way ahead

At least we're in the top 50!

Montreal could see 2 more days with ZERO public transit this month as STM strike continues

Here we go again.

Canadian Tire just launched a Hudson's Bay holiday collection & yes, the iconic stripes are back

The Bay may be gone, but the stripes are making a festive comeback this winter.

Get your boots out: Montreal's first snowfall of the season is expected this week

November's not messing around.

5 Montreal Tim Hortons locations got hit with thousands in health inspection fines in 2025

Always fresh?

The world's best economy class airlines were ranked and a Canadian company topped the list

It's not Air Canada or WestJet.

Old Age Security payments are coming and some Quebec seniors can get over $800 this month

Payment amounts saw an increase last month

Quebec's best workplaces were revealed and one company has a 100% employee happiness score

Thinking of switching jobs in 2026?