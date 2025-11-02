This magical town near Montreal is like wandering through a Scottish Christmas village
You'll feel like you've stepped into a holiday movie. 🎄✨
There’s something undeniably charming about small towns in winter, with twinkling lights, cobblestone streets, snow-dusted heritage buildings, and cute cafes glowing with warmth.
While Quebec has its fair share of postcard-perfect destinations, one Ontario town feels straight out of a Scottish Christmas story — and it's just a few hours from Montreal.
Located about 3 hours from the city, Perth, Ontario, is a hidden gem that transforms into a magical holiday escape in winter. Nestled along the Tay River, this historic town is one of the oldest settlements in Eastern Ontario, founded in the early 1800s by Scottish immigrants.
That Scottish heritage still shines through today, from the stone architecture to the cozy pubs and festive traditions that make it feel like you've stepped into the Highlands for the holidays.
Downtown Perth looks especially enchanting in winter, once the snow begins to fall.
Here, you can grab a cozy coffee and fresh-baked treat and wander along Gore Street to find charming boutiques, artisan shops, and unique holiday gifts and treasures.
Warm up over lunch at a local restaurant, like Fiddleheads Bar & Grill, located inside one of Perth's oldest heritage stone buildings overlooking the Tay River. Or stop by Perth 1827 Wine & Cheese Lounge, where you'll find over 40 different selections of cheeses, mock-tails, cocktails, small plates, raclette, fondue and charcuterie.
If you’re visiting in December, Perth goes all out for the holidays.
This year, the town has tons of holiday events on offer, including a farmers' Christmas market on November 15, where you can shop handmade and produced goods from local Perth vendors, and the annual Once Upon a Christmas in Downtown Perth on November 22, a festive event with hot chocolate, s'mores, a Mistletoe Vendor Market, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
Throughout the season, you can also enjoy Perth's Festival of Lights, during which you can see brightly decorated Christmas trees from the outside of the Crystal Palace and holiday lights around town.
On December 6, jolly old Saint Nick will make an appearance in town with Perth's annual Santa Claus Parade.
The CPKC Holiday Train is also set to make a stop in Perth on November 28, 2025, bringing with it live bands performing all your favourite holiday songs.
Whether you're exploring with family or planning a romantic winter getaway, Perth offers all the cozy, twinkly vibes you could dream of just a few hours away from Montreal.
With its holiday lights, festivals and events, the Ontario small town will make you feel like you're stepping into your very own holiday movie. Bundle up, grab a hot chocolate, and get ready to fall in love with its quiet, old-world magic.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.