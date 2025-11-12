Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Canada's 2025 Christmas forecast is out and it reveals which parts of Quebec will get snow

Are we in for a white Christmas?

Montreal during Christmas time.

According to the Almanac, most of the country will see some kind of snow activity during Christmas week, with Quebec among the provinces expected to get hit the hardest.

Andre Nantel| Dreamstime
Contributor

Quebecers dreaming of a white Christmas might actually get their wish this year — at least in some parts of the province.

The Old Farmer's Almanac just released its 2025 Christmas weather forecast, and it paints a wintry picture for much of Canada, including Quebec. The publication, known for its long-range weather predictions based on a mix of historical data, solar patterns, and meteorological trends, offers an early look at what to expect across the country during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

While not a day-by-day forecast, it gives a reliable sense of regional conditions leading up to December 25. And this year, things are looking especially frosty in la belle province.

According to the Almanac, most of the country will see some kind of snow activity during Christmas week, with Quebec among the provinces expected to get hit the hardest. The report calls for "snowy conditions across most of the country, including Quebec, Ontario, Nunavut, the Yukon, southern Northwest Territories, and the northern Prairies and northeastern British Columbia."

Southern Quebec

If you're in southern Quebec, which includes the Montreal and Quebec City regions, you can expect a real taste of winter. The forecast predicts "very cold" temperatures and snowy conditions throughout the holidays. That means snow-covered roads, slippery sidewalks, and the kind of frosty weather that pairs well with fireplaces, hot chocolate, and indoor movie nights.

However, the Almanac warns that holiday travel could get tricky, with snow and cold temperatures combining to slow things down on major highways and in cities. Those planning road trips across the province might want to pack a little patience and maybe a snow brush or two.

Northern Quebec

It's a similar story up north. The Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions across northern Quebec during Christmas week, which could make for postcard-perfect winter scenery, but also challenging travel. If you're heading toward areas like Saguenay, Abitibi, or farther north, you'll want to keep an eye on forecasts and plan for extra travel time.

Elsewhere in Canada

Across the rest of the country, the forecast shows a mix of conditions: rain and snow in Atlantic Canada, mild spells in southern British Columbia, and frigid temperatures through much of the Prairies and northern regions.

A map of Canada from the Farmer's Almanac. Canada's 2025 Christmas forecast. Almanac.com/christmas-forecast

So, while southern Quebec can expect a cold and likely snowy Christmas, it looks like other parts of the country will be feeling winter's full force in less enchanting ways. Whether that's good or bad news depends on how you feel about shovelling.

You can read the full Christmas 2025 forecast on The Old Farmer's Almanac website

montreal weather quebec weather farmers almanac montreal news christmas in montreal
Montreal News News
  Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings.

