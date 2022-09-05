Conservative Party Leader Eric Duhaime Teases An Interview With Jordan Peterson On Twitter
The video will come out in the next few days.
Eric Duhaime posted a teaser Sunday morning for an interview with conservative political figure, psychologist and media personality Jordan Peterson, a professor emeritus at the University of Toronto. The conservative party leader called their conversation "very interesting," and wrote that the full video is expected to come out in the next few days.
\u201cJ\u2019ai eu la chance ce matin de m\u2019entretenir avec Jordan Peterson. Une discussion fort int\u00e9ressante.\n\nL\u2019entrevue sera diffus\u00e9e au cours des prochains jours.\u201d— Eric Duhaime (@Eric Duhaime) 1662304351
The full Tweet reads, "I had the opportunity to speak with Jordan Peterson. A very interesting discussion. The interview will be released over the course of the next few days."
In the meantime, as we wait for the full reveal, we can only speculate about the subjects covered in their conversation. Alongside his political and academic presence, Peterson is also known for authoring an infamous self-help book in 2018, titled 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos, in which he articulates his philosophies for life and makes recommendations, often specially tailored to young men. His rhetoric has been criticized as anti-feminist, something which Peterson doesn't necessarily take issue with.
On Twitter, Peterson has most recently shown support for arrested participants in the Canadian "freedom convoy," calling on Trudeau to stop making "political prisoners." His 2.8 million followers seem to appreciate this type of rhetoric, and similarly conservative statements against the "radical left" and public disapproval of what he termed the "trans catastrophe."
Duhaime's party platform this year includes reducing taxes, decentralizing healthcare, making Quebec more reliant on its own fossil fuels and abolishing the federal carbon tax. It's currently unclear how this interview with a notorious online figure is intended to impact his party's standing in the coming election, if at all, but it's not impossible that Duhaime may be attempting to gain further support from younger conservatives who are drawn to Peterson's online presence. We'll have to wait for the final interview to say for sure.