Summary

12 of the strangest items for sale on Facebook Marketplace around Montreal right now

Are you in the market for a handmade Harry Styles doll???

A Pitbull blanket. Right: A Harry Styles doll.

From a clown lamp that swears it's "not cursed" to a full Flintstones car parked in Laval, here are some of the strangest things currently for sale in and around Montreal.

Facebook Marketplace
Senior Writer

Facebook Marketplace has become a go-to spot for furnishing apartments, unloading clutter, or hunting down a bargain. But scroll long enough and you'll quickly realize it's also the Wild West of online shopping.

Alongside the usual IKEA dressers and secondhand couches, you'll stumble across things that make you do a double-take. Deep in the depths of the social network's shopping section are items that feel like they belong in a thrift store basement, a fever dream, or maybe both.

From a clown lamp that swears it's "not cursed" to a full Flintstones car parked in Laval, here are some of the strangest things currently for sale in and around Montreal.

Tiger Woods mug shot golf towel – $20 (Kirkland, QC)

A \u200bFacebook Marketplace screenshot.

The golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) back in 2017.

Facebook Marketplace

Because nothing says "golf is life" like wiping your clubs with Tiger Woods' infamous mug shot. Practical? Yes. Respectful? Debatable.

Flintstones car – $250 (Laval, QC)

A Flintstones replica car for sale.

This one's actually kind of cool.

Facebook Marketplace

You can "Yabba dabba doo" your way through traffic with this life-size replica of Fred Flintstone's ride. Sadly, you'll have to power it with your feet.

Clown lamp (not cursed) – $50 (Montreal, QC)

A clown lamp for sale.

For just $50 you can make your apartment haunted!

Facebook Marketplace.


The seller promises it isn't cursed, but let's be honest: it's always the ones that say they're not...

Mystery box - $0 (Quebec City, QC)

A Facebook Marketplace mystery listing.

Are we on a game show?

Facebook Marketplace

"Hi, is this still available?"

Pitbull "Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss" tapestry – $10 (Montreal, QC)

A blanket for sale on Facebook.

It's something the buyer will pass down for generations.

Facebook Marketplace

Mr. Worldwide meets Gen Z meme culture. For just 10 bucks, Pitbull can loom over your living room spouting feminist slogans.

Vintage HMV sign – $4,000 (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC)

A HMV sign for sale.

RIP HMV.

Facebook Marketplace

For the serious collector only: a giant neon HMV sign salvaged from the chain's closure. It may not light up, but it still radiates plenty of 2000s mall nostalgia.

​Crochet emotional support pickles – $4 each (Ottawa, ON)

Crocheted pickles on a shelf.

If you're driving from Montreal to pick this up, you should probably get more than one.

Facebook Marketplace

They have googly eyes. They're crocheted. They're emotional support pickles. Honestly, we don't hate it.

Twilight "New Moon" Edward chest – $55 (Prévost, QC)

A Twilight box for sale.

the seller knocked $10 off the original price!

Facebook Marketplace

This decorative box, featuring a young Robert Pattinson's smouldering stare, is perfect for storing your vampire fan fiction (or just your Twilight DVDs).

Sausage leash for dogs – $24 (Montreal, QC)

A dog leash.

Your pooch will get extra hungry on walks.

Facebook Marketplace

Finally, a leash that makes your dog look like it's being walked by a string of sentient sausages (who are wearing glasses for some reason).

A 100-year-old bedpan – $24 (Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC)

An antique for sale on Facebook.

Who's searching for this?

Al Sciola


They don't make them like they used to. A genuine porcelain bedpan from the '20s might just be the conversation starter your home was missing.

As for the condition, we'd have to guess "very used."

Giant inflatable sombrero - $10 (Laval, QC)

An inflatable sombrero for sale.

Wait until the owner of 3 Amigos sees this.

Facebook Marketplace

It's unclear if this is a hat, a pool float, or just a giant piece of regret. Either way, for $10, you can inflate the party.

Handmade Harry Styles rag doll – $20 (Montreal, QC)

A doll for sale.

This should also include a "not cursed" disclaimer.

Facebook Marketplace

The seller swears this is Harry Styles. We'll take their word for it. Equal parts charming and nightmare fuel, it's certainly a one-of-a-kind collectible for true 1D fans.

Still, we have to give them points for making it by hand.

    Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city's spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

