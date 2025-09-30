12 of the strangest items for sale on Facebook Marketplace around Montreal right now
Are you in the market for a handmade Harry Styles doll???
Facebook Marketplace has become a go-to spot for furnishing apartments, unloading clutter, or hunting down a bargain. But scroll long enough and you'll quickly realize it's also the Wild West of online shopping.
Alongside the usual IKEA dressers and secondhand couches, you'll stumble across things that make you do a double-take. Deep in the depths of the social network's shopping section are items that feel like they belong in a thrift store basement, a fever dream, or maybe both.
From a clown lamp that swears it's "not cursed" to a full Flintstones car parked in Laval, here are some of the strangest things currently for sale in and around Montreal.
Tiger Woods mug shot golf towel – $20 (Kirkland, QC)
The golfer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) back in 2017.
Because nothing says "golf is life" like wiping your clubs with Tiger Woods' infamous mug shot. Practical? Yes. Respectful? Debatable.
Flintstones car – $250 (Laval, QC)
This one's actually kind of cool.
You can "Yabba dabba doo" your way through traffic with this life-size replica of Fred Flintstone's ride. Sadly, you'll have to power it with your feet.
Clown lamp (not cursed) – $50 (Montreal, QC)
For just $50 you can make your apartment haunted!
The seller promises it isn't cursed, but let's be honest: it's always the ones that say they're not...
Mystery box - $0 (Quebec City, QC)
Are we on a game show?
"Hi, is this still available?"
Pitbull "Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss" tapestry – $10 (Montreal, QC)
It's something the buyer will pass down for generations.
Mr. Worldwide meets Gen Z meme culture. For just 10 bucks, Pitbull can loom over your living room spouting feminist slogans.
Vintage HMV sign – $4,000 (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC)
RIP HMV.
For the serious collector only: a giant neon HMV sign salvaged from the chain's closure. It may not light up, but it still radiates plenty of 2000s mall nostalgia.
Crochet emotional support pickles – $4 each (Ottawa, ON)
If you're driving from Montreal to pick this up, you should probably get more than one.
They have googly eyes. They're crocheted. They're emotional support pickles. Honestly, we don't hate it.
Twilight "New Moon" Edward chest – $55 (Prévost, QC)
the seller knocked $10 off the original price!
This decorative box, featuring a young Robert Pattinson's smouldering stare, is perfect for storing your vampire fan fiction (or just your Twilight DVDs).
Sausage leash for dogs – $24 (Montreal, QC)
Your pooch will get extra hungry on walks.
Finally, a leash that makes your dog look like it's being walked by a string of sentient sausages (who are wearing glasses for some reason).
A 100-year-old bedpan – $24 (Dollard-Des Ormeaux, QC)
Who's searching for this?
They don't make them like they used to. A genuine porcelain bedpan from the '20s might just be the conversation starter your home was missing.
As for the condition, we'd have to guess "very used."
Giant inflatable sombrero - $10 (Laval, QC)
Wait until the owner of 3 Amigos sees this.
It's unclear if this is a hat, a pool float, or just a giant piece of regret. Either way, for $10, you can inflate the party.
Handmade Harry Styles rag doll – $20 (Montreal, QC)
This should also include a "not cursed" disclaimer.
The seller swears this is Harry Styles. We'll take their word for it. Equal parts charming and nightmare fuel, it's certainly a one-of-a-kind collectible for true 1D fans.
Still, we have to give them points for making it by hand.
