Costco Just Opened A 'Bigger & Better' Anjou Location — Here's A First Look (PHOTOS)
There's an Italian market section you won't find at other Costcos!
Montreal Costco fans rejoice — a brand new 155,733-square-foot location just opened up in Anjou.
If you're a true Costco addict, you may be wondering, "Isn't there already a Costco in Anjou?" The answer is yes. But that location (on rue Bombardier) closed and will be converted into a Business Centre. Meanwhile, the area's regular Costco Wholesale has moved a short, five-minute drive away to Boulevard des Sciences.
Costco Wholesale called the new Anjou location "bigger and better." We checked it out on opening day, October 27, and it totally lives up to the hype!
The new Anjou Costco Wholesale is 20% bigger than the previous location with 20% more shopping carts (literally 1,000 of them), 900 parking spots, 18 gas pumps, thousands of products for sale and a whole new self-checkout section.
It also has wider aisles and a bigger variety of specialty departments, including an on-site pharmacy, bakery, produce area, tire centre, meat section and rotisserie chicken section.
The morning of the opening, Costco was already full of hustle and bustle, but there was no wait to get in, the lines at the cash were extremely manageable and there were parking spots available.
The new Anjou Costco has many beloved items that will be familiar to Costco regulars, ranging from big tubs of Nutella to Kirkland brand clothing to frozen food from local restaurants like Schwartz's smoked meat.
There was also a comprehensive workout and outdoor section with electric scooters, e-bikes and the Echelon Reflect, a touchscreen workout mirror with instructor-led classes.
Ken Saumure, regional marketing manager, pointed out the Italian market section. He said it has goods you won't find at other Costcos because it's representative of the area's prominent Italian population.
He said you also won't find Bialetti moka pot coffee makers at other locations.
There's also a large wine section so you can stock up on vino as part of your regular Costco run.
Costco-goers will be happy to know that samples were in full swing — all individually portioned and wrapped in a COVID-19-friendly manner. This included a whole roll of Werther's Originals and a full-sized Orangina.
Right now, Costco is in full Christmas mode and there were tons of gift-worthy items if you want to get a jump start on holiday shopping. Otherwise, it's super fun to simply feel those holiday feels.
The Anjou warehouse is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Membership is required.
Anjou's New Costco Wholesale
Address: 9401, boul. des Sciences, Anjou, QC
Why You Need To Go: Make your Costco trip bigger and better by checking out Montreal's newest location.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.