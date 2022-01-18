Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

COVID-19 Arrival Testing In Canadian Airports Needs To Stop, Say Air Canada And Others

An open letter calls on the government to put resources "in our communities and not in our airports."

Staff Writer
COVID-19 Arrival Testing In Canadian Airports Needs To Stop, Say Air Canada And Others
Szczap | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

The chief medical officers of health for Air Canada, Toronto Pearson, and WestJet put out an open letter calling on the government to stop requiring COVID-19 arrival testing in Canadian airports and rather allocate the resources for where they're needed most: in our communities.

The open letter begins by stating "Over the last two months, Omicron has quickly become the predominant variant of COVID-19. As it spreads throughout our communities, we need to ensure Canada's limited testing resources are being used where Canadians need them most—to support our communities, schools, hospitals and long-term care homes."

In the letter, the three organizations expressed their worry about limited PCR tests in the country and who they're being allocated to.

"In the most recent week of reported data, over 123,000 PCR tests were conducted at Canada's airports with an average positivity rate of 3 per cent. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in our communities is now approximately 30 per cent and could be higher due to the under-reporting of positivity from a lack of tests," the letter explained.

These three organizations believe that because travellers are required to take a PCR test before boarding a plane to come to Canada, "there is no good public health rationale for a second test upon arrival."

Thus, the open letter calls on the Government of Canada to support Canadian communities and health care works by implementing the following measures:

  1. "Remove mandatory arrivals testing from airports and shift these scarce resources to our schools, community and healthcare system."
  2. "Revert to surveillance arrival testing of international air passengers."
  3. "Require mandatory isolation for persons arriving from an international location if they are exhibiting symptoms or test positive on a surveillance test. Travellers who are asymptomatic after receiving their negative pre-departure test before travel to Canada should not be required to isolate."
The main goal of this open letter is to have the government provide resources where they're needed most, which the three organizations collectively don't believe are in airports.

"Removing arrivals PCR testing from Toronto Pearson airport alone would free up 8,000 tests a day for the GTA, which will help keep our most vulnerable—those in long-term care, hospitals and our children attending school—safe."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Montreal Fire On Sunday Destroyed Seven Families' Homes

One firefighter was injured on the scene.

Adwo | Dreamstime

On Sunday morning, 105 firefighters responded to a four-alarm Montreal fire. Seven apartments and one business were affected, with only one mild injury incurred.

"At 9:45 a.m. we received a call for a fire at 309 Ontario Est," said Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal spokesperson William Murray. A total of 31 fire trucks were sent to the scene.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Canada Prices Are Going Up Again & Here Are The Details

Your binge-watching is about to get a little more expensive.

ibreakstock | Dreamstime

Bad news, folks. Your binge-watching adventures are about to get a little more expensive. So you may want to adjust your monthly budget planning.

On Friday, January 14, Netflix Canada announced that its prices are going up for two subscription plans and these new rates are already effective for new subscribers. "Current members will receive an email notification 30 days before their price changes, unless they change their plan."

Keep Reading Show less

The Latest Quebec Curfew Is Officially Over

But there's too much snow to go anywhere...

Rixie | Dreamstime

Rejoice! We can officially go on nightly walks again (if you can handle the cold) because Quebec's curfew was lifted as of Monday, January 17. That means no rushing to get home on time while risking fines.

During a press conference on Thursday, Premier François Legault said, "The reason we did this was to stop the exponential growth of the number of infections and then the number of hospitalizations. So given that we seem to have reached a peak, that permits us to remove the curfew."

Keep Reading Show less

Environment Canada Issued A Winter Storm Warning For Montreal And Laval

Quebec's Ministry of Transportation advised against non-essential driving.

Radila Radilova | Dreamstime

Mother Nature is starting the week off with a bang for Montrealers, with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow expected on Monday.

This heavy load of snow coming our way led Environment Canada to issue a winter storm warning for various parts of the province, including Châteauguay - La Prairie area, Laval area, Longueuil - Varennes area, and Montréal Island area.

Keep Reading Show less