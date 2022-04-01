Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

canada jobs

CSIS Is Hiring For Various Positions Across Canada & You Could Earn Over $100,000

Time to dust off those resumes!

Associate Editor
Two people working for the CSIS , Right: Government of Canada building with Canadian flag.

CSIS Canada | Facebook

If you're on the hunt for a job and want to snag a position with the Government of Canada, then you're in luck!

Not only is the CBSA hiring for various roles, but the Canadian Security Intelligence Service is also recruiting for a bunch of positions across Canada right now. The best part of it all? So many of the roles offer over six-figure salaries.

The CSIS is looking to fill roles in various departments including administration, legal, application development, business operations, finance and so many more.

Depending on your skillset and work experience, you could easily snag a CSIS position that pays $100,000 or more. What do you have to lose? Good luck and apply away!

Technical advisor

Salary: $84,050 - $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Applicants should be prepared to plan and provide guidance on the executive of assigned development activities and lead and coordinate project resources. In order to be eligible, candidates must a Canadian citizen and have an undergraduate degree and three years of relevant experience.

The CSIS states that an educational background in computer science, electrical engineering, electronics, network security, telecommunications, or engineering are favoured and must be from an accredited learning institution recognized in Canada.

Apply here

Applications developer

Salary: $73,970 to $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to provide expertise and solutions to advance the Service's intelligence operations looking to have the highest quality employees and latest technologies. Responsibilities include conducting tactical development to solve real-time problems for officers in the field, and collaborate with domestic and foreign intelligence partners.

An undergraduate or Master's Degree or Technology/Professional technologist equivalency is necessary for this position. Applicants should also possess experience in CSIS software and be open and willing to undergo an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance.

The closing date for this position is April 13, 2022.

Apply here

Administrative assistant

Salary: $49,130 - $59,750

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: The main responsibilities as an administrative assistant include preparing and processing various administration requests, assisting the unit head by examining and coordinating administrative support work, and act as a resource person by providing advice and policy interpretation to managers and employees.

The role is open to Canadian citizens with an undergraduate degree and one year of experience. Candidates with a college diploma and thee years of experience or a high school diploma and seven years of experience will also be considered.

The application deadline for this position is April 13, 2022.

Apply here

Database administrator

Salary: $84,050 - $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: According to the listing, this position will require candidates to be responsible for the availability, integrity, accessibility and performance of all the database systems at CSIS by supporting, enhancing, administering and maintaining their corporate databases.

An education background in fields such as computer science, electrical, electronics, network security, telecommunications, or engineering and other related fields are preferred.

Candidates should also have experience with implementing data encryption and Cloud data infrastructure.

The closing date for this role is August 16, 2022.

Apply here

Human resources officer

Salary: $65,460 - $79,640

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Candidates who can contribute directly to CSIS' mission and advance the HR profession in a unique environment.

Main responsibilities for the role include advising managers and employees on the application of human resources policies, analyzing and processing routine client requests and maintaining and updating human resources documentation, databases and files within.

An undergraduate degree, university certificate, college diploma, or Human Resources certification are required. While former experience is not required, the CSIS is looking for applicants with assets relating to Human Resources, labor or industrial relations, psychology, public or business administration, and experience in providing advice in an HR discipline.

The closing date for this role is April 13, 2022.

Apply here

Intelligence analyst

Salary: $84,050 - $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: The CSIS is looking to hire for multiple intelligence analyst positions. The personnel will be required to research, organize, analyze, and assess classified and open-source information for the production of intelligence and design, as well as deliver presentations on topics of expertise to our clients and partners on a national and international level.

An undergraduate degree is required for this position as is "significant experience" in research and analysis and drafting written documents such as intelligence assessments, briefing notes, reports, and research papers. Candidates should also be willing to work overtime, and be able to travel within Canada and internationally.

The closing date for this position is April 18, 2022.

Apply here

Information technology analyst

Salary: $65,460 to $89,970

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Candidates must be Canadian citizens and be willing to work flexible hours with short notice travel requirements. Job functions for this role include supporting, designing and developing computer application systems and programs, and providing recommendations to enhance IT systems and services, to name a few.

Applicants must have a undergraduate degree, technologist diploma, or a professional technology equivalency designation in either computer science, network security, telecommunication, electronics, engineering, or business relationship management.

The closing date for this role is April 13, 2022.

Apply here

Design, development and operations

Salary: $95,350 - $116,060

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Applicants must be Canadian citizens and hold a undergraduate or Master's Degree with seven years experience, a technologist diploma with eight years of experience, or a college diploma with 10 years of experience.

Candidates must be willing and able to remain in his/her new position for two years and must be eligible to receive an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance. Candidates for this position will be responsible to provide technical leadership, specialized domain expertise and guidance to deliver on architectural strategy/requirements to systems/software development teams.

The closing date for this position is April 20, 2022.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

