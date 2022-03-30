Trending Topics

CBSA Is Hiring Across Canada & You Could Earn Almost $100,000

Looking for a job with the Government of Canada?

If you're on the hunt for a Government of Canada job that pays nearly a six-figure salary, then we've got you covered! The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is looking to hire various positions across all of Canada, and you could earn up to $99,277.

With Canada's border measures having changed and travel picking up, the CBSA appears to be in need of some extra help.

The federal agency is looking to create an inventory of applicants to choose from for current and future positions within its National Organization and Classification division.

"When you apply to this selection process, you are not applying for a specific job, but to an inventory for future vacancies. As positions become available, applicants who meet the qualifications may be contacted for further assessment," the CBSA stated.

The positions are in various locations across the country and pay anywhere between $80,336 to $99,277. So, how do you know if you're eligible?

In order to be considered, you must reside in Canada or be a Canadian citizen residing abroad. Candidates must also have a graduates degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with specialties in the following fields of study:

  • Human Resources Management
  • Labour or Industrial Relations
  • Psychology
  • Public or Business Administration
  • Organizational Development
  • Education Sciences
  • Social Sciences
  • Sociology
Applicants must also be willing and prepared to undergo a reliability status security clearance in order to be hired by the CBSA.

The listing states that there are various language requirements that are essential for the job, however, they will be applied and assessed at a later date.

The Canadian Border Services Agency will continue accepting applications to fill its inventory up until October 14, 2022, at 2:59 a.m. EST.

