montreal jobs

These 7 Government Of Canada Jobs Are Open & They Pay Over $100,000

Looking for a job that pays over six-figures? 💸

Associate Editor
Government of Canada building with Canada sign and flag in Ottawa
Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

The job search isn't always easy, luckily the Government of Canada is hiring, and these seven jobs have annual salaries that exceed $100,000, so you could potentially be earning a six-figure salary.

The Government of Canada is looking to fill a number of positions all across the country including in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, to name a few.

With inflation reaching recent highs, making more money is on everyone's priority list, and these jobs do just that. In fact, the highest-paying job on this list can have you earning $141,000 a year.

Any and all jobs pertaining to federal public services and core public administration within the Canadian government require candidates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status.

So, if you're on the hunt for a new job, then take a look at these seven Government of Canada positions that are open right now and just might be right for you.

Managers, Practices, Procedures and Internal Controls

Salary: $94,387 - $119,430

Organization: House Of Commons

Where: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: Candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree in administration, finance, or a combination of education, training, and relevant experience. You should have experience in dealing with complex corporate-wide projects and business issues.

Ideal applicants will be accountable for providing expertise in the design, and monitoring of standards, measure, and performance management for business process improvements. Assets for this job include certifications in internal auditing and professional accounting designation. The deadline to apply is March 3, 2022.

Apply here

Technology Professionals and Operational Support

Salary: $84,050 - $102,250

Organization: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Where: Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to support investigations against threats to the safety of Canadians, and contribute and influence project deliverables that support technical operations, including the collection, processing, and analysis of data in support of CSIS investigations.

Applicants must have an undergraduate or Master's degree or technologist diploma with a focus in computer science, electrical engineering, network security, telecommunications or similar engineering disciplines. The deadline to apply is March 30, 2022.

Apple here

Costing Financial Advisor

Salary: $92,144 - $118,741

Organization: Shared Services Canada

Where: Various Locations

Who Should Apply: Candidates with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting, finance, business administration, commerce, or economics.

Assets for the position include accounting operations, development and interpretation of financial policies, and financial monitoring. Bilingualism is essential for this position. The deadline to apply is March 2, 2022.

Apply here

Orchestra Manager

Salary: $79,500.00 - $116,600

Organization: National Arts Centre

Who Should Apply: Candidates will be required to oversee management and supervision of the musicians and operations of the Orchestra, including scheduling, and implementing programs and activities including concerts, national and international tours, recordings, and broadcast.

Applications should have a university degree in music and a minimum of eight years of experience in performing arts management and extensive working knowledge of the operations of symphony orchestras or other performing arts. Being bilingual is an asset, but not a requirement.

Apply here

Cyber Threat Assessor

Salary: $83,055 to $104,288

Organization: Communications Security Establishment

Where: Ottawa

Who Should Apply: While no specific areas of study are listed in the job posting, candidates are required to have a university degree and be eligible for a top-secret security clearance for this role.

Experience in information systems or cybersecurity issues, international affairs, social sciences, analyzing qualitative and quantitative data, and writing about geopolitics, international affairs, technology, economics, security or social science. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.

Apply here

Manager, Strategic Policy Liaison

Salary: $109,700 to $141,900

Organization: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Where: Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Who Should Apply: Candidates will be responsible for directing a team whose responsibilities may include researching, undertaking analysis and providing advice to the senior management on a wide variety of policy issues. The role comes with a number of competitive benefits, including a defined benefit pension plan, maternity, and parental leave benefits, 4 weeks vacation, personal and family leave days.

A degree from a recognized post-secondary institution in commerce, business administration, finance, economics, accounting, public administration, actuarial science, law or a relevant field is required. Bilingualism is imperative, while English is essential. The deadline to apply is March 1, 2022.

Apply here

Analyst and Unit Head

Salary: $88,618 to $116,116

Organization: Statistics Canada

Where: Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Halifax.

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in economics, sociology, or statistics. Experience in managing projects and researching, analyzing, and integrating data. Various language skills are necessary.

English and French are essential for this role, and priority will be given to veterans first and then to Canadian citizens and permanent residents. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2022.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

