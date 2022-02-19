The CRA Is Hiring Montreal Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $25/Hour
Searching for a job as a student is no easy feat, but luckily the CRA is hiring! The Canada Revenue Agency is looking for full-time students to fill various positions throughout Quebec for the summer 2022, fall 2022, and winter 2023 seasons.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) states on the job listing page that they administer tax laws across Canada and "administer various social economic benefit and incentive programs delivered through the tax system," — and they're looking for some extra help.
The CRA is currently looking for students to occupy various roles which include, but are not limited to:
- "Provide various administrative support services using different software programs."
- "Process and enter data, search databases and produce reports."
- "Communicate with various internal and external clients, and provide information or advice."
The various positions have a salary range of $16 to $25 per hour and require "various linguistic types," per the listing.
In order to be eligible, the CRA says that students must be Canadian citizens who are enrolled in full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution during summer 2022 or fall 2022.
As for the fall 2022 and winter 2023 positions, students must be enrolled in full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution during that specific semester, the CRA says.
The Canada Revenue Agency also noted that "students enrolled in studies on a part-time basis due to a disability that is recognized by their academic institution are also eligible to apply."
No experience is needed to apply, however, to be eligible, the CRA requires candidates to create a Candidate Profile and upload their proof of enrolment at a recognized educational institution, and their CV.
The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Montreal and various other locations across Quebec including: Brossard, Chicoutimi, Gatineau, Jonquière, Laval, Québec City, Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Shawinigan, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières.
Students have until March 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. to apply.
