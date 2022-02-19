Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec jobs

The CRA Is Hiring Montreal Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $25/Hour

Get those resumes ready!

Associate Editor
The CRA Is Hiring Montreal Students & The Jobs Pay Up To $25/Hour
Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Searching for a job as a student is no easy feat, but luckily the CRA is hiring! The Canada Revenue Agency is looking for full-time students to fill various positions throughout Quebec for the summer 2022, fall 2022, and winter 2023 seasons.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) states on the job listing page that they administer tax laws across Canada and "administer various social economic benefit and incentive programs delivered through the tax system," — and they're looking for some extra help.

The CRA is currently looking for students to occupy various roles which include, but are not limited to:

  • "Provide various administrative support services using different software programs."
  • "Process and enter data, search databases and produce reports."
  • "Communicate with various internal and external clients, and provide information or advice."

The various positions have a salary range of $16 to $25 per hour and require "various linguistic types," per the listing.

In order to be eligible, the CRA says that students must be Canadian citizens who are enrolled in full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution during summer 2022 or fall 2022.

As for the fall 2022 and winter 2023 positions, students must be enrolled in full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution during that specific semester, the CRA says.

The Canada Revenue Agency also noted that "students enrolled in studies on a part-time basis due to a disability that is recognized by their academic institution are also eligible to apply."

No experience is needed to apply, however, to be eligible, the CRA requires candidates to create a Candidate Profile and upload their proof of enrolment at a recognized educational institution, and their CV.

The Canada Revenue Agency is hiring in Montreal and various other locations across Quebec including: Brossard, Chicoutimi, Gatineau, Jonquière, Laval, Québec City, Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Shawinigan, Sherbrooke, and Trois-Rivières.

Students have until March 31, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. to apply.

CRA student positions

Salary: $16 to $25/hr

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: Canadian students enrolled in full-time studies at a recognized post-secondary institution within the Quebec region.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Revenu Québec Published A List Of Major Changes Affecting 2021 Taxes

The changes affect some tax credits.

Revenu Québec

This year, like every year, you probably owe the government money. But the sum you pay might be a little different. Revenu Québec has shared a list of major changes affecting the 2021 tax year.

The changes mean that some households could end up with more money in their pockets.

Keep ReadingShow less
quebec jobs

La Ronde Is Hiring Employees With No Experience Needed & You Can Get Free Park Access

Talk about the perfect summer job! 🎡

@larondesixflags | Instagram

Do you love amusement parks? Are you searching for a job? Well, La Ronde is looking to hire employees with no experience needed for their 2022 season, and the best part? You'll be able to get free access to six flags parks.

La Ronde is hiring for several positions from May 21 until Halloween, and is paying a starting salary of $15/hr, which is above Quebec's minimum wage.

Keep ReadingShow less

It's Tax Season In Canada & You Can Get Up To $500 For Working From Home

Turns out it pays to spend your days in sweatpants. 💰

Wouter | Unsplash

We come bearing good news for Canadians who work from home! Turns out spending your days in sweatpants has more benefits than just comfort — you also get money back from the federal government for doing so.

Tax season in Canada is here and the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is offering a great tax credit to people who worked from home during the 2021 tax year.

Keep ReadingShow less
top montreal employers

The Top Montreal Employers 2022 List Is Out & Many Currently Have Open Positions

Looking for a new job? 👀

Brasilnut | Dreamstime, Dennizn | Dreamstime

Let's face it — trying to decide which field to work in can be difficult, but trying to decide which companies to apply to in that field can be even more difficult. Luckily, we've got rankings that gives us an idea of who the top Montreal employers are to help us in our job quests.

The Montréal's Top Employerslist for 2022 is now out, so anyone looking for employment in the city can get an idea of where to send their resumes.

Keep ReadingShow less