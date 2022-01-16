Trending Topics

Health Canada Is Hiring In Montreal & You Don't Need A University Degree To Make $50-$70K

Staff Writer
Health Canada Is Hiring In Montreal & You Don't Need A University Degree To Make $50-$70K
Get your resume ready — Health Canada is currently recruiting for several positions in and around Montreal that don't require a university degree and offer competitive salaries.

Health Canada claims their "goal is for Canada to be among the countries with the healthiest people in the world." If your views align with that and you're looking for a job in Montreal, you may want to consider applying to this department of the Government of Canada.

Executive Assistant or Administrative Officer

Salary: $65,547 to $70,622

City: Montreal Island and Longueuil

Why You Should Apply: The role includes managing the agenda of an executive director, preparing briefing materials, providing administrative support for the Budget Management Cycle and supervising employees. Although only a high school diploma is required, candidates should have at least two years of experience in administrative services.

Apply here

Clerical / Administrative Support and Program Officer

Salary: $50,821 to $70,622

City: Remote (anywhere in Canada)

Why You Should Apply: While there aren't here too many details on the duties for this position, you'll be able to work from home and all you need to send in is your resume and contact information for two references. The job posting also says a year of experience working in a clerical or office administration role is required.

Apply here

Administrative Role

Salary: $54,878 to $61,379

City: Island of Montreal and Longueuil

Why You Should Apply: The duties of this position include providing administrative support to employees and managers, planning and coordinating meetings, reviewing documents, maintaining a database and managing financial activities. One year of full-time experience working in an office administration or clerical position is essential.

Apply here

Note that "all employees of the core public administration are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and attest to their vaccination status unless accommodated based on a medical contraindication, religion, or another prohibited ground for discrimination as defined under the Canadian Human Rights Act."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

