Daylight Saving Time: Prepare To Lose An Hour Of Sleep, But Gain More Time In The Sun
It's time to spring forward and change those clocks! ⏰
As the weather improves and spring inches closer, we've arrived at that time of year again where we'll be switching our clocks an hour ahead. Yup! Daylight saving time is upon us, and that means we'll all be losing an hour of sleep.
This is easily the hardest part, considering we all love to get our beauty sleep, right? Well, as of Sunday, March 13, at 2 a.m. our clocks will be moving forward an hour, making the local time 3 a.m. instead.
Are you ready for change? It's almost time to #SpringForward, Canada! (Well, most of Canada). \n\nDaylight Saving Time will begin Sunday March 13 at 2 AM local time for much of the country. Mark your calendars! #DaylightSavingTimepic.twitter.com/QAIBhBqLKU— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1646928001
As we spring forward, the hour lost during sleepy time might be worth it considering we'll now be getting an extra hour of daytime. Both the sunrise and sunset times will be about an hour later, meaning there will be more light in the evening.
With winter being a gruesome moment for many, and the sun setting before 5 p.m. during the year's shortest day, it's about time we get some extra fun in the sun.
Although most clocks on your phones, tablets and other devices change automatically, it's best to set the hour ahead on manual clocks including those in your car, on kitchen appliances, and any hanging clocks so that things don't get too confusing for you Sunday morning.
While that extra hour will be missed, Montrealers can expect a 6:57 p.m. sunset on the night of March 13, which is certainly a lot better than the 5:56 p.m. sunset from the previous day.
Expect to change the clocks yet again come November 6, 2022, where we'll fall back an hour, but gain some extra sleep!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.