Some Good News! Each Day This Month, We'll Gain 1-2 Minutes Of Daylight In Montreal
You may finally be able to catch the sunset! 🌞
If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's to appreciate the little things — like sunlight, which so many of us are craving much more of right now.
Well, if you're one of those people, good news! According to the website Time and Date, as every day passes in January, we'll keep gaining one or two extra minutes of daylight in Montreal.
That's something to celebrate, right?
If the data from Time and Date is correct, we'll be experiencing sunset by nearly 5 p.m. by the end of January — at 4:59 p.m. on January 31, to be exact.
That means if you're one of the many people in Montreal working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you may be able to catch the sunset by the end of the month if you leave work quickly enough. Or, if you're working from home, it finally won't be pitch black once you're done work.
Want some even more exciting news? By the last day in February 2022, the 28, Time and Date says sunset will be 5:39 p.m. So, even if your boss decides to keep you on for an extra 15 minutes or so, you'll be able to see the Montreal sky light up in shades of pink and orange as you leave the office in February,
And by the end of March, we can expect nearly 13 hours of daylight. Get ready for a serotonin boost! According to Time and Date, by March 31, sunrise in Montreal will be at 6:36 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:21 p.m.
Next thing you know, it'll be summer.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.