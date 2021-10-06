Desjardins Is Hiring For Call Centres In Quebec & It Pays $22.46/Hour Without Experience

Information Systems Analysts & Consultants
Fields that require IT systems analysts and consultants — like finance, insurance and public administration — haven't been as impacted by confinement measures, the report says, because work can be done remotely or while accomodating physical distancing.
In fact, the report says the pandemic has actually accelerated digital transformation, helping to "to support demand for this occupation."
Average employment among IT systems analysts and consultants grew by 30.9% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that technology niches will continue to expand, fueling demand for this type of profession.
Delivery & Courier Service Drivers
Health and confinement measures have led to "an increase in delivery services offered by restaurants, food and beverage stores, and health and personal care stores," the report says.
Plus, the pandemic accelerated the use of e-commerce in general, including ordering things like food via apps.
Average employment among delivery and courier service drivers grew by 62.4% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that "new consumption habits adopted by households" are here to stay, maintaining demand for this type of work.
Store Shelf Stockers, Clerks & Order Fillers
If you've had your groceries delivered during the pandemic, or witnessed line-ups at the grocery store, you'll understand the need for order fillers and clerks.
"Health and confinement measures have led to an increase in order preparation services offered by food and beverage stores, and health and personal care stores," the report says.
Average employment among store shelf stockers, clerks & order fillers grew by 19.6% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that "new consumption habits" combined with "increased use of electronic commerce" should keep up demand for this profession.
Supervisors, Supply Chain, Tracking & Scheduling Coordination Occupations
Most work in this field is concentrated around manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, transportation and warehousing.
The "explosion in demand for medical supplies" and "limited availability of these products" combined with disruptions in the supply chain during the pandemic have led to the need for solid supply chain management.
"Since the start of the pandemic, this occupation has therefore played a key role in the proper functioning of supply chains," the report says.
Average employment among supervisors, supply chain, tracking and scheduling coordination occupations grew by 48.7% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that the future of this profession depends on the "strength of domestic demand and trade," use of e-commerce and "dynamism" of the manufacturing sector. If the health sector wants to avoid further medical supply shortages, it might boost its supply chains, which the report notes would "stimulate demand for this profession."
Secondary School Teachers
According to the report, the need for more distance education during the pandemic has led to the need for more resources — including high school teachers.
Average employment among secondary school teachers grew by 27.2% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report says lack of teachers is a "major issue" in public schools, especially with the number of high school students set to increase in the coming years.
The report predicts that provincial "investments in education, which include the hiring of teaching staff, will stimulate demand for this occupation."
Computer Programmers & Interactive Media Developers
Like other high-tech workers, computer programmers have adapted easily to work-from-home and physical distancing measures, the report says.
That combined with the pandemic's "acceleration of the digital transformation of several sectors" has led average employment in computer programming and interactive media development fields to increase by 17.4% between March-October of 2019 and March-October of 2020.
The report predicts that, as technology niches expand — including online services, cybersecurity, platform optimization, better app development, automation and AI — so will the demand for this occupation.
Human Resources Professionals
The report says that HR professionals have been instrumental in "several emergency interventions" throughout the pandemic, such as implementing "business continuity plans," reorganizing tasks to adjust to teleworking, managing work shortages, managing stress and anxiety in the workplace, and adopting health and safety practices to comply with government measures.
Average employment among HR pros grew by 25.5% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that due to the boom in remote work, the increased "mobility of workers" will mean more demand for this profession in a post-pandemic world.
User Support Technicians
The report says this job can be done via teleworking, and with physical distancing measures in place. It's also another field impacted by the "acceleration of the digital transformation of several sectors."
Average employment among user support technicians grew by 52.9% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that online services increasing, as well as more complex networks and software, will stimulate demand for this profession.
Auditors & Accountants
The pandemic has led businesses to assess and pivot finances. The same is true for individuals concerned about how COVID-19 has impacted their personal finances, the report says.
Average employment among auditors and accountants grew by 18.4% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that employment in this field will depend on a few different factors. The necessity of "regulatory oversight, fraud prevention, fundraising and tight monitoring of cash flow" could stimulate demand for this occupation. But the automation of accounting activities could also have the opposite effect.
Financial Managers
Like accountants, financial managers have been responsible for assessing and restructuring finances in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Average employment among financial managers grew by 37.2% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that this occupation will "play a key role in the pursuit of business activities" in the coming weeks and months.
Contractors & Supervisors, Mechanic Trades
Those who work in repair and maintenance, construction and manufacturing have been busy during the pandemic. In particular, the report notes that contractors were called on to install air conditioners in hospitals and nursing and residential care facilities.
Average employment among contractors and supervisors in the mechanic trades grew by 47.9% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that this occupation will continue to be in-demand, due to the government prioritizing installing ventilation systems in schools and the need for refrigeration systems to store vaccines.
Post-Secondary Teaching & Research Assistants
Due to the need for more distance education, the report says there is also a bigger need for professors, instructors and research assistants in universities, community colleges and CEGEPs.
Average employment among post-secondary teaching and research assistants grew by 37.9% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that government investments in post-secondary education and funding for university research should support demand for this profession.
Medical Administrative Assistants
The health care and social assistance sectors, specifically ambulatory services and hospitals, have required more labour during the pandemic leading to more demand for medical admin assistants.
Average employment among medical administrative assistants grew by 16.7% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that we'll need more investments in the health and social assistance sector to support the ageing population, which would sustain the demand for this job. However, automation in administration could also mitigate growth.
Accounting & Related Clerks
Like other financial fields, account clerks have been needed to help "assess the financial impact of the crisis in companies, on topics such as the continuity of operating activities, the valuation of assets, debt restructuring, modification of leases and government assistance measures," the report says.
Average employment among accounting and related clerks grew by 18.7% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that there will continue to be a stable level of employment in this occupation because the "computerization of account activities" will allow clerks to perform tasks normally reserved for professionals.
Pharmacists
Patients have relied on pharmacists for consultations, medical opinions, medication adjustments and prescription extensions when their doctors were overloaded due to the pandemic, the report says.
Average employment among pharmacists grew by 59.5% between March-October 2019 and March-October 2020.
The report predicts that the future of this occupation depends on "the scope of its field of practice and the volume of drugs prescribed."
