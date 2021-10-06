quebec jobs
Desjardins Is Hiring For Call Centres In Quebec & It Pays $22.46/Hour Without Experience

Jobs are available in Montreal and six other cities in Quebec!

@desjardinscoop I Instagram, Jamshed Khedri I Unsplash

If you're looking for a new job in the finance field or if you're simply looking for a new challenge, Desjardins is hiring without experience in seven of their call centres in Quebec and the salary is $22.46 per hour.

You can apply to be a call centre agent in Montreal, Granby, Quebec City, Rimouski, Trois-Rivières, Lévis, and Gaspé on Desjardins' website.

What are the tasks in a call centre?

As an agent, you will be required to accompany, advise, but also develop customer loyalty.

The company wants to hire people who understand the needs of its customers while offering them a unique and personalized experience.

What are the working conditions like?

In addition to a starting salary of $22.46/hr, employees are entitled to up to $400 annually for physical activity reimbursement and a tuition reimbursement option.

The company also offers flexible work hours, various employee discounts, telephonic medical appointments and paid training.

Access to a pension plan, a group RRSP plan and 20% off the annual transit pass are also available.

There is also the possibility of reimbursement of up to $1,000 for the purchase of ergonomic equipment and computer peripherals and a shift premium, where applicable.

What are the requirements to apply?

To apply, you must be customer service oriented, action oriented, enjoy learning with agility and appreciate differences. The job posting does not specify any previous experience or level of education in order to apply.

Working for Desjardins also means that there will be a variety of advancement opportunities for different positions such as business development, fraud prevention and more.

