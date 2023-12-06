Downtown Montreal Has A New Arctic Exhibit With Massive, Glowing Polar Bears & Penguins
It's worth braving the cold to see!
Downtown Montreal is transforming into a glowing open-air gallery this winter. The Esplanade at Place Ville Marie will feature life-sized sculptures of polar bears and penguins standing around the Montreal Ring through March 10, 2024.
The larger-than-life sculptures look like stained glass creatures made of ice. They're illuminated in icy blues and glowing pinks and yellows that cast a magical light, especially in the snow.
The "Cercle Polaire" project is a collaboration between Cree artist Jason Carter and M.A.D. Collectif, and intended to be a thought-provoking fusion of art and environmental awareness.
Pink-hued penguins and blue polar bears.JF Savaria; Courtesy of Cercle Polaire.
Walking among the giant creatures in the shadow of one of Montreal's most recognizable landmarks, you can't help but think about the places they represent — the habitats being destroyed by a warming planet and even tourism. It's a stark contrast to the urban vibe of downtown, and that's the point.
The goal is to get people talking about the planet, climate change, and Indigenous cultures. The installation is as much a conversation starter as it is a photo op.
"I hope the art sparks dialogue and awareness about the struggle for survival of inhabitants living in polar regions and will highlight our responsibility in the face of climate change," said Carter.
It's not the first time the city has used art as a medium for environmental messaging. Last year, Espace pour la vie presented a compelling installation of a giant ice sculpture shaped like a polar bear, encasing a life-size bronze skeleton.
The sculpture was designed to gradually melt away, symbolizing the vanishing Arctic and serving as a poignant reminder of the impacts of climate change on polar wildlife.
"Cercle Polaire" is Montreal's latest way to break the ice on environmental discussions. Whether you're in it for the 'gram or for a greater understanding, these cool creatures are a must-see.
Cercle Polaire
When: Until March 10, 2024
Where: Esplanade PVM, Corner of McGill College Avenue and Cathcart Street