16 Dazzling Things To Do In Montreal This December to Light Up Your Winter
Make it a December to remember. ❄️
Montreal in December is like a city-wide advent calendar, where each day opens a door to something special. Among those surprises is the new Montreal Casino ARcade, where gaming leaps into the future with full-body augmented reality, served with a side of specialty drinks and snacks.
Disney magic also finds its way to Montreal this winter. In a special immersive experience, visitors get the chance to step into the heart of their favourite animated classics, surrounded by 360-degree projections that bring the art and stories to life.
The festive spirit of the season is alive and well in Montreal's Christmas markets, perfect for gift hunting or simply soaking in the Yuletide joy. There are also snow-based activities for those seeking traditional winter fun. Skiing, snowshoeing, and other winter sports are available, offering enjoyment and adventure in the city's beautiful snowy landscape
Here are a few of the sparkling spectacles and snowy escapades lighting up Montreal this December:
Catch the Jonas Brothers Live
When: December 1, 7 p.m.
Where: Centre Bell, 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Cost: $46+
Reason to go: You can experience the Jonas Brothers' extended world tour featuring favourite hits from all five albums and enjoy an opening act by Clyde Lawrence for an unforgettable night of teenage musical nostalgia.
Eat raclette at Atwater Market
When: December 1, from 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: Atwater Market, 3002, rue Saint-Ambroise
Cost: $16+ per person
Reason to go: Take part in the melted madness that is the Montreal Raclette Party. Atwater Market will melt your heart, along with your cheese for a hearty meal. Reservations are required and tickets are available online, for both meat and vegetarian options.
Shop at a Montreal Christmas Market
When: All month
Where: Multiple locations
Reason to go: Elevate your gift-giving this year at Christmas markets across the city and support local artisans in the process. Buying unique and sustainable gifts is a great way to give back to Montreal’s economy while the treats and keepsakes you bring home will accompany memories of this year's festivities.Read more
Montreal Comiccon: Holiday Edition
When: December 2 and 3
Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 201, av. Viger O
Cost: Free
Reason to go: It's the ultimate holiday shopping destination for gamers and comic fans. Featuring over 225 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse array of treasures, catering to fans of all ages. T-shirts, comics, toys, statues, DVDs/Blu-rays, replicas, as well as unique art and fan creations.
Skate at the giant Montreal Old Port ice rink
When: Opens December 9
Where: Bonsecours Basin
Cost: $39, pre-sale discounts and season passes available.
Reason to go: You can glide in winter wonder at Montreal's Old Port rink by day, or groove to a live DJ by night, all under the glow of the Grand Roue and with the city skyline sparkling in the background.
Have a magical moment at the Village Illuminé
When: December 8, 9, 15 and 16. Then from December 22 to 31, excluding the 25th.
Where: Village Québécois d'Antan, 1370, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville
Cost: $35
Reason to go: This historic Christmas village comes to life with an old-fashioned ice rink and traditionally made sweet treats, among other seasonal activities. The picturesque town has a creamery, bakery, donut shop, and general store selling gifts and goodies galore, including mulled wine. And, for the first time this year, you can enjoy a whole sit-down Christmas feast on-site (for an extra fee).
Sip & Read at Saga Bookstore
When: Fridays in December
Where: Librairie Saga Bookstore, 5574 Upper Lachine Rd
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Join fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy in either a quiet reading session or a sip & social in a relaxing environment. If you need a calm spot to kick back and escape into a novel, look no further. You can also meet local authors during the social 5 à 7, or discuss your favourite novels with other bookworms.
Catch a Classic Social Club Swing Night
When: December 6, 13, 20, at 8 p.m.
Where: Taverne Lady Davidson, 1901 Rue Davidson
Cost: $5
Reason to go: Take an intro class to the swing basics before you swing the night away to a lively selection of jazz tunes. Dancers of all skill levels are welcome to bring the swing to life at this historic family-owned Hochelaga social club.
Have a ski day at Mont-Tremblant
When: All December
Where: Mont-Tremblant Resort, Tremblant, QC
Cost: $40+
Reason to go: Mont Tremblant is among the top ski resorts in Canada, but there are a dozen other hills to pick from in the Laurentians alone, with some less than an hour’s drive from Montreal.Read more
Get some Luminotherapie
When: All December
Where: Place des Festivals, 1499, rue Jeanne Mance
Cost: Free
Reason to go: Designed to add a playful and fun touch to Montreal’s Place des Festivals, the new Luminotherapie installations will help beat the desolate cold of winter with sounds and lights that respond to movement.
Play games at the new Montreal Casino ARcade
When: All December
Where: Montreal Casino, 1, ave du Casino
Cost: $15/person
Reason to go: Montreal’s Casino has a new ARcade featuring human-sized video games, where movement-tracking technology reacts to every step you take. Play augmented reality challenges designed to get groups of four and more test their memory and reaction speed.Read more
Jump on an Uplå trampoline at Night
When: Open year-round
Where: 45, rue Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC
Cost: $30/person
Reason to go: Run through mazes of connected trampolines suspended among the trees, with the stars shining overhead. Multiple levels of netting between trees hang above and allow you to bounce your way through neon threads, lit to shine brightly at night as you make your way through this unique adventure.
Nutcracker Ballet
When: December 15 to 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place Des Arts
Cost: $52+
Reason to go: It's a holiday tradition to watch "The Nutcracker" in Montreal, which has performed downtown since 1964. With dazzling sets, Tchaikovsky's magical score, and a heartwarming journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, it makes for an unforgettable outing.
Be immersed in the world of Disney
When: December 15, 2023 to February 25, 2024
Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William
Cost: $45+/general admission
Reason to go: Classic animated moments will come to life on (many) big screens. You'll be transported through time as concept art transforms into beloved characters, shown 360 degrees and accompanied by Disney's iconic music. No matter which era of Disney you love most, you’ll find it here.
Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL
When: December 21 to 31
Where: Montreal Bell Centre, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal
Cost: $59+/general admission
Reason to go: Cirque du Soleil Crystal will take over the Hab's home rink with performers gliding through giant crystal structures and leaping from frosted jumps. Check out MTL Blog’s sneak peek behind the scenes here.
Get lit at Lumen Festival
When: December 29 and 30
Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa
Cost: $30+
Reason to go: This EDM music festival features seven artists over two nights playing, accompanied by dazzling light displays, custom-made for the performances. An NFT gallery will display digital art while Tinlicker and Gorgon City headline.
14 Tips For Surviving Montreal Winters That We All Desperately Need To RememberJoy Real | Unsplash ericbranover | Instagram
If you just moved to the city, you're probably starting to realize that Montreal is an unbelievable city — even in the winter. I'm sure you've heard lots of things about Montreal in the winter, but now that you're here, there are a couple of things that you should probably know.
Or, if you've been here your entire life, consider this a little list of reminders.
It may be cold, but Montreal can still be one of the coolest cities, even when it feels too cold to function.
But like any true Montrealer, you have to experience the city in the winter to truly get a sense of its most chill (and chilliest) season of the year.
Editor's Choice: Legault Let The Group Who Protested In Front Of His 'Home' Know They Got The Wrong Place