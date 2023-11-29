Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
The name you want to be displayed publicly in comments. Your username will be unique profile link.
comments
Summary
things to do in montreal

16 Dazzling Things To Do In Montreal This December to Light Up Your Winter

Make it a December to remember. ❄️

People walk through 360-degree Disney projections at Montreal's Arsenal Contemporary Art gallery. Right: Neon-lit doorways in downtown.

People walk through 360-degree Disney projections at Montreal's Arsenal Contemporary Art gallery. Right: Neon-lit doorways in downtown.

@lhimmersive | Instagram, @quartierdesspectacles_mtl | Instagram

Montreal in December is like a city-wide advent calendar, where each day opens a door to something special. Among those surprises is the new Montreal Casino ARcade, where gaming leaps into the future with full-body augmented reality, served with a side of specialty drinks and snacks.

Disney magic also finds its way to Montreal this winter. In a special immersive experience, visitors get the chance to step into the heart of their favourite animated classics, surrounded by 360-degree projections that bring the art and stories to life.

The festive spirit of the season is alive and well in Montreal's Christmas markets, perfect for gift hunting or simply soaking in the Yuletide joy. There are also snow-based activities for those seeking traditional winter fun. Skiing, snowshoeing, and other winter sports are available, offering enjoyment and adventure in the city's beautiful snowy landscape

Here are a few of the sparkling spectacles and snowy escapades lighting up Montreal this December:

Catch the Jonas Brothers Live

When: December 1, 7 p.m.

Where: Centre Bell, 1909 Av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Cost: $46+

Reason to go: You can experience the Jonas Brothers' extended world tour featuring favourite hits from all five albums and enjoy an opening act by Clyde Lawrence for an unforgettable night of teenage musical nostalgia.

More at ticketmaster.ca

Eat raclette at Atwater Market

When: December 1, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Atwater Market, 3002, rue Saint-Ambroise

Cost: $16+ per person

Reason to go: Take part in the melted madness that is the Montreal Raclette Party. Atwater Market will melt your heart, along with your cheese for a hearty meal. Reservations are required and tickets are available online, for both meat and vegetarian options.

Facebook Event

Shop at a Montreal Christmas Market

When: All month

Where: Multiple locations

Reason to go: Elevate your gift-giving this year at Christmas markets across the city and support local artisans in the process. Buying unique and sustainable gifts is a great way to give back to Montreal’s economy while the treats and keepsakes you bring home will accompany memories of this year's festivities.

Read more

Montreal Comiccon: Holiday Edition

When: December 2 and 3

Where: Palais des Congrès de Montréal, 201, av. Viger O

Cost: Free

Reason to go: It's the ultimate holiday shopping destination for gamers and comic fans. Featuring over 225 exhibitors, showcasing a diverse array of treasures, catering to fans of all ages. T-shirts, comics, toys, statues, DVDs/Blu-rays, replicas, as well as unique art and fan creations.

Facebook Event

Skate at the giant Montreal Old Port ice rink

When: Opens December 9

Where: Bonsecours Basin

Cost: $39, pre-sale discounts and season passes available.

Reason to go: You can glide in winter wonder at Montreal's Old Port rink by day, or groove to a live DJ by night, all under the glow of the Grand Roue and with the city skyline sparkling in the background.

More at oldportofmontreal.com

Have a magical moment at the Village Illuminé

When: December 8, 9, 15 and 16. Then from December 22 to 31, excluding the 25th.

Where: Village Québécois d'Antan, 1370, rue Montplaisir, Drummondville

Cost: $35

Reason to go: This historic Christmas village comes to life with an old-fashioned ice rink and traditionally made sweet treats, among other seasonal activities. The picturesque town has a creamery, bakery, donut shop, and general store selling gifts and goodies galore, including mulled wine. And, for the first time this year, you can enjoy a whole sit-down Christmas feast on-site (for an extra fee).

Read more

Sip & Read at Saga Bookstore

When: Fridays in December

Where: Librairie Saga Bookstore, 5574 Upper Lachine Rd

Cost: Free

Reason to go: Join fans of Science Fiction and Fantasy in either a quiet reading session or a sip & social in a relaxing environment. If you need a calm spot to kick back and escape into a novel, look no further. You can also meet local authors during the social 5 à 7, or discuss your favourite novels with other bookworms.

Facebook Event

Catch a Classic Social Club Swing Night

Hochelaga Swing | Facebook

When: December 6, 13, 20, at 8 p.m.

Where: Taverne Lady Davidson, 1901 Rue Davidson

Cost: $5

Reason to go: Take an intro class to the swing basics before you swing the night away to a lively selection of jazz tunes. Dancers of all skill levels are welcome to bring the swing to life at this historic family-owned Hochelaga social club.

Facebook Event

Have a ski day at Mont-Tremblant

When: All December

Where: Mont-Tremblant Resort, Tremblant, QC

Cost: $40+

Reason to go: Mont Tremblant is among the top ski resorts in Canada, but there are a dozen other hills to pick from in the Laurentians alone, with some less than an hour’s drive from Montreal.

Read more

Get some Luminotherapie

When: All December

Where: Place des Festivals, 1499, rue Jeanne Mance

Cost: Free

Reason to go: Designed to add a playful and fun touch to Montreal’s Place des Festivals, the new Luminotherapie installations will help beat the desolate cold of winter with sounds and lights that respond to movement.

More at quartierdesspectacles.com

Play games at the new Montreal Casino ARcade

When: All December

Where: Montreal Casino, 1, ave du Casino

Cost: $15/person

Reason to go: Montreal’s Casino has a new ARcade featuring human-sized video games, where movement-tracking technology reacts to every step you take. Play augmented reality challenges designed to get groups of four and more test their memory and reaction speed.

Read more

Jump on an Uplå trampoline at Night

When: Open year-round

Where: 45, rue Sous-Bois, Mont-Saint-Grégoire, QC

Cost: $30/person

Reason to go: Run through mazes of connected trampolines suspended among the trees, with the stars shining overhead. Multiple levels of netting between trees hang above and allow you to bounce your way through neon threads, lit to shine brightly at night as you make your way through this unique adventure.

Read more

Nutcracker Ballet

When: December 15 to 30, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place Des Arts

Cost: $52+

Reason to go: It's a holiday tradition to watch "The Nutcracker" in Montreal, which has performed downtown since 1964. With dazzling sets, Tchaikovsky's magical score, and a heartwarming journey to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets, it makes for an unforgettable outing.

More at grandsballets.com

Be immersed in the world of Disney

When: December 15, 2023 to February 25, 2024

Where: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William

Cost: $45+/general admission

Reason to go: Classic animated moments will come to life on (many) big screens. You'll be transported through time as concept art transforms into beloved characters, shown 360 degrees and accompanied by Disney's iconic music. No matter which era of Disney you love most, you’ll find it here.

Read more

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL

When: December 21 to 31

Where: Montreal Bell Centre, 1909, av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal

Cost: $59+/general admission

Reason to go: Cirque du Soleil Crystal will take over the Hab's home rink with performers gliding through giant crystal structures and leaping from frosted jumps. Check out MTL Blog’s sneak peek behind the scenes here.

More at cirquedusoleil.com

Get lit at Lumen Festival

When: December 29 and 30

Where: New City Gas, 950, rue Ottawa

Cost: $30+

Reason to go: This EDM music festival features seven artists over two nights playing, accompanied by dazzling light displays, custom-made for the performances. An NFT gallery will display digital art while Tinlicker and Gorgon City headline.

More at festivallumen.ca

14 Tips For Surviving Montreal Winters That We All Desperately Need To Remember

Joy Real | Unsplash ericbranover | Instagram

If you just moved to the city, you're probably starting to realize that Montreal is an unbelievable city — even in the winter. I'm sure you've heard lots of things about Montreal in the winter, but now that you're here, there are a couple of things that you should probably know.

Or, if you've been here your entire life, consider this a little list of reminders.

It may be cold, but Montreal can still be one of the coolest cities, even when it feels too cold to function.

But like any true Montrealer, you have to experience the city in the winter to truly get a sense of its most chill (and chilliest) season of the year.

Editor's Choice: Legault Let The Group Who Protested In Front Of His 'Home' Know They Got The Wrong Place

From Your Site Articles
Please or to comment. It's free.

18 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In January

20 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In February

17 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal This November

16 Bucket List Things To Do In Montreal In March

17 Epic Things To Do In Montreal This October To Spice Up Your Fall

Get the best of Montreal right in your inbox, daily. .

Loading...