OASIS Immersion Is Bringing A Dreamlike Asian Art Adventure To Downtown Montreal
Think ancient art meets VR, minus the headset.
Winter in Montreal can paint everything shades of grey. Fortunately, OASIS Immersion is bringing a vivid burst of Eastern art to downtown next month. Opening December 13, "Dreaming of Asia" promises a spectacular fusion of tradition and technology, offering passport-free exploration into Chinese and Japanese heritage.
Piying shadow puppets (and viewers) walk on projected clouds.Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
The showcase, lasting about 65 minutes, features three distinct immersive experiences. Visitors will be transported into the world of celebrated Japanese prints, including masterpieces like "The Great Wave." You can inspect the brushstrokes up close and let the art wash over you, literally.
Cherry blossom peteals swirl off of trees and along the ground.Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
Another highlight of the exhibit is the virtual journey along the Qingming River, inspired by the renowned handscroll painting by Zhang Zeduan from the Song dynasty, often called China's "Mona Lisa." The digital recreation offers a window into the historical and social fabric of Bianjing (present-day Kaifeng) during the Northern Song period. You'll encounter detailed scenes portraying the life of different social classes and economic activities in both rural and urban environments.
A digital rendition of famous Chinese handscroll painting, "Along the River During the Qingming Festival."Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
You'll also get an up-close look at the ancient art of Piying shadow puppets, a centuries-old tradition now recognized as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, which "Dreaming of Asia" brings to life.
Shadow puppets use exaggeration and drama in their performances. Puppet faces and costumes are detailed and often exaggerated, drawing from Chinese myths. You can usually tell a puppet's character by looking at its mask. Good characters tend to have long, narrow eyes, a small mouth, and a straight nose, while bad characters have small eyes, a big forehead, and a droopy mouth.
Sylized characters walk on the walls, while hand-drawn water sloshes around the floor of the exhibit.Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
The exhibition is a collaboration between OASIS Immersion and French digital art studio Danny Rose. Known for spellbinding installations in Paris, Shanghai, and Japan, Danny Rose is set to transform its Montreal venue into a dreamscape. That means magical floating lantern scenes and cherry blossoms floating all around you.
For those eager to experience this unique cultural journey, tickets are available online now with a 10% discount during the pre-sale through December 11. Ticket purchases are for fixed times and dates. During the pre-sale, prices are around $30 for adults and $25 for students.
Japanese lanterns float all around in one part of "Dreaming of Asia."Courtesy of OASIS Immersion.
"Dreaming of Asia" promises to be a highlight of Montreal's cultural scene during the colder months, offering lots of colour to escape the winter blues.
OASIS Immersion: "Dreaming of Asia"
Someone walks through projections of a sun and clouds.
When: Opens December 13
Where: Palais des congrès, 1001, pl. Jean-Paul-Riopelle
Cost: $30+/general admission; $25+/students