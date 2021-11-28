Environment Canada Issued A 'Storm Surge' Warning For This Area In Quebec
"Storm surge warnings are issued when water levels pose a threat to coastal regions."
The beginning of winter has us all frantically checking Quebec weather forecasts in order to plan our upcoming day — and with good reason, since we know winters in la belle province can be a little all over the place.
For the people living in the Blanc-Sablon area, Environment Canada has issued a "storm surge" warning for Sunday, November 28.
Blanc-Sablon is in Quebec's Côte-Nord region, on the coast of the Gulf of Saint-Lawrence.
The warning indicates the potential for "breaking sea conditions and overwash" caused by "higher than normal water levels and large waves near the coast late today."
Warnings like this are issued when water levels could endanger coastal regions.
"An intense low pressure system over the Labrador is giving strong winds over the Lower North Shore. The combination of these winds and the current period of medium tidal ranges could produce minor breaking sea conditions along the coast," in and around Blanc-Sablon on November 28 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. AST, the warning says.
Environment Canada noted that "coastal erosion is possible in vulnerable areas. People close to the shoreline should stay on the lookout for worsening conditions."
The government agency asked that individuals living in this region continue to watch for weather alerts.
Special weather statements have also been issued for the following Quebec locations: Anticosti, Chevery, Forillon National Park - Gaspé - Percé, Gaspésie National Park - Murdochville, Minganie, Natashquan, New Carlisle - Chandler, and Sainte-Anne-des-Monts - Grande-Vallée.
Luckily, nothing was issued for Montreal at the time of writing this article.
