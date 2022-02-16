Trending Topics

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Could Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For Less Than $60

Hurry 'cause this is a deal you won't wanna miss! ✈️

Associate Editor
@flairairlines | Instagram, Cpqnn | Dreamstime

Ready to see more of Canada? With the federal government easing travel restrictions, there's no better time to travel than now. Luckily, Flair Airlines is having a flash sale with seats 90% off and you could fly from Montreal to Vancouver for less than $60.

Yes, you read that right! Montreal to Vancouver for less than $60. While flights from coast to coast in Canada can often times cost quite a big chunk of cash, Flair Airlines is making it easier to explore the true north.

On the Flair booking site, a one-way ticket departing from Montreal to Vancouver on March 29 costs $55.49 with a return flight on April 4 costing $47.07. That's a round trip for a little over $100. Flair also offers varying depart and return dates in similar price ranges if those dates don't fit your schedule.

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Could Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For Less Than $60Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Could Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For Less Than $60Flair Airlines

How do you get your hands on these stellar prices? Well, Flair Airlines states that all routes for travel must be between February 21 and April 30, 2022, and you can score sweet deals with their current promo code, FLYFLAIR90. The promo began on February 14, and ends on February 17 at 11:59 p.m.

These offers allow travellers to one personal item of up to 7kg, so if travelling light is your style, then book away. Carry-on baggage ($29 to $49) and checked baggage ($49 to $69) come at an extra fee when booked online, as does pre-selecting your seat ($10 to $45). Flair Airlines full list of optional and extra fees can be found here.

If Vancouver isn't a spot on your bucket list, Flair also flies to Toronto, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando all departing from Montreal — destinations that are perfect for spring break.

Flair Airlines Flash Sale

Price: Seats are currently 90% off.

When: Use FLYFLAIR90 until February 17 at 11:59 p.m. for flights booked between February 21 to April 30, 2022.

Where: Various locations across North America.

Book here

*The prices and terms of the Flair Airlines flights are confirmed at the time of publishing. They are subject to change at any time.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

