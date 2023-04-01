Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $59
The sale ends on April 3! ✈️
Flair Airlines currently has a flash sale and you can save 25% on all base-fare routes. Montrealers looking for an adventure can take advantage of the sweet deal with a flight to Vancouver for only $59.
The sale is on from March 31 until April 3, 2023, at 1:00 a.m. EST and travellers must fly between March 31 to June 15, 2023.
In order to snag the 25% off, users must use code NOJOKE25 at checkout. Blackout dates for the sale are May 18-19, and May 22-23, 2023.
So, if you've always wanted to set sights on Van City's English Bay beach, Stanley Park, Capilano Suspension Bridge and even Whistler, then now just might be the best time to do that.
Note that the price of your ticket includes a personal item weighing no more than 7 kg. If you're a heavier packer, then don't fret as you can opt for the basic or big bundle that allows you to bring on an extra carry-on bag, checked baggage, select your seat and grants you priority boarding.
If Vancouver isn't your vibe, then Flair is flying from Montreal to Halifax on June 14, 2023, for only $49. Similarly, flights to Calgary are also available for $57 or to Edmonton for $59.
If you're set on travelling this spring and summer, you better act quick considering limited seats are available for a limited time, Flair says.
Flair Airlines Flash Sale
Sale: 25% off all base fare routes from March 31 to April 3, 2023.
Travel Dates: March 31 to June 15, 2023
Blackout Dates: May 18-19 and May 22-23, 2023
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.