Canada Has Updated Its Travel Advisory For France — Here's What You Need To Know
Ongoing protests will likely affect your visit.
Strikes are shaking up cities across France, and Canadians planning to visit the European nation should stay on high alert. A government travel advisory warns that ongoing protests over pension reform in the country could disrupt tourist services and that even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent.
Popular destinations in Paris such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre were forced to close this week by striking workers, while the renowned wine city of Bordeaux saw its city hall set aflame by angry residents.
Here's what you should know about the current situation in France and how it could thwart an upcoming trip:
Are Canadians allowed to travel to France?
\u201cCanadians in #France: strikes and demonstrations are expected in the weeks ahead. \n\nIf you are there, monitor local media, follow the instructions of local authorities and be prepared to modify your plans. \n\nMore info: https://t.co/MLqmlwW4Cy\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1676409313
Canada advises that travellers to France "exercise a high degree of caution." The government has put the country on yellow alert, meaning there are "safety and security concerns or the situation could change quickly."
Those already in France should expect beefed-up security measures and extra police presence. Canada recommends staying tuned to local media for updates and being ready to make quick itinerary changes.
Why are there protests in France?
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0f Due to public strikes, the Mus\u00e9e du Louvre is not able to be open for now. \n\nWe thank you for your understanding.\u201d— Mus\u00e9e du Louvre (@Mus\u00e9e du Louvre) 1679915901
Demonstrations over pension reform have rocked the country since January, flaring up in March. French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to raise the retirement age for most workers from 62 to 64 has angered trade unions and many young people.
Ensuing protests have caused significant disruptions in cities across the country with demonstrators clashing often with police. Recent actions temporarily closed the Eiffel Tower, Palace of Versailles and the Louvre in Paris. Meanwhile, garbage in the capital has been piling up for weeks as sanitation workers remain on strike.
Which parts of France are most affected by protests?
\u201c|| COMMUNIQU\u00c9 DE PRESSE COMMUN || L'intersyndicale d\u00e9termin\u00e9e donne RDV le #6avril. Elle appelle les millions de travailleurs et travailleuses, les #jeunes et les retrait\u00e9\u00b7es \u00e0 continuer de se mobiliser. https://t.co/R3B6t7xvJT #ReformeDesRetraites #64ansCestNon\u201d— CFDT (@CFDT) 1680079179
France's major cities, including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Lille and Bordeaux face ongoing protests as unions declare nationwide strikes.
Some demonstrations in recent days have been unannounced and held spontaneously in city centres. Per Le Monde, around 740,000 people took to the street across the country on March 28 leading to clashes between security forces and protesters.
The next wave of union-mandated protests is expected on April 6.
How is transportation in France impacted by the protests?
\u201c\u2139\ufe0f Mardi 28 mars 2023 : La circulation des trains sera fortement perturb\u00e9e sur certaines de nos lignes. \nNous vous invitons \u00e0 consulter les horaires de vos trains sur les sites / appli SNCF ou sur vos canaux habituels et \u00e0 annuler ou reporter vos d\u00e9placements.\u201d— SNCF Voyageurs (@SNCF Voyageurs) 1679931606
Airports like international hub Charles de Gaulle and regional Orly and Biarritz sites have each been targeted and blocked by demonstrators, leading to significant flight delays, according to various outlets.
In Paris, trains at the Gare de Lyon station were interrupted by protesters walking on the rails. The downtown metro service also reports frequent strike-related shutdowns since the start of the year. Around 90% of TGVs, and a quarter of inter-city high-speed trains, are canceled on strike days.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.