'Heartbeat Passports' & 3D-Printed Buffets Are In Your Travel Future, One Airline Predicts
Part jet setting, part Jetson. 🚀
In the face of rising airfare costs and high airport stress, the promise of self-driving luggage carts and biometric boarding gates sound like a dream come true. But they aren't a flight of fancy, according to a new easyJet report on the future of travel. You could be chowing down on 3D-printed meals or using your heartbeat to bypass security sooner than you think.
By 2070, the airline predicts technology will revolutionize the way we fly, making travel faster, more comfortable and more convenient than ever before.
A render of two people selecting food from an electronic menu, while machines 3D-print hotel buffet food.Courtesy of easyJet.
Gone are the days of fumbling around for your passport — according to the leading futurists and aerospace, innovation and engineering experts behind the report — biometric passports and heartbeat signatures will be the new norm, allowing passengers to breeze through security. And forget uncomfortable plane seats, ergonomic and biomimetic sensors will provide ultimate tailored comfort.
"This next 50 years will bring the largest technological advances we have ever seen in travel and tourism. Aspects of how we holiday will be transformed beyond recognition," said Professor Birgitte Andersen of Birkbeck College, who headed up the report.
Inflight entertainment will be taken to new heights, she said, with optoelectronic devices beaming entertainment directly in front of passengers' eyes. And forget about airport car park shuttles — air taxis will get you to the airport in no time.
Ergonomic plane seats will adapt for your comfort with in-flight entertainment beamed directly in front of your eyes.Courtesy of easyJet.
Not even hotels will be spared a technological makeover. "Holidaymakers will be queuing at the hotel buffet to have their breakfast omelettes and fry-ups 3D printed by machine," said Andersen.
3D-printed food would eliminate food waste, while energy-efficient subterranean accommodations will become more common. Hotels will have smart rooms, with beds pre-set to your desired firmness and ambient temperature. And a holographic personal concierge will be on hand to provide assistance throughout your stay.
For those looking for unique experiences, "time-travelling" in haptic suits could let you visit historical settings, while bionic and Meta holiday previews allow you to experience locations before booking your holiday. Underwater "sea-faris" will give tourists the chance to explore marine life, and no matter where they're located, in-ear devices will enable you to speak the local lingo. For adrenaline junkies, e-foiling, cable skiing and flyboarding will become the norm on the beach.
All of that may sound far-fetched but each innovation is based on existing technological trends and advancements that are already being explored. While some remain in conceptual stages, like 3D-printed food, many of the underlying technologies and concepts are already being developed. It's possible that we could see some or all of these innovations become a reality in the future, but, of course, only time will tell.
- Your Canadian Passport Application Will No Longer Just Be A Black Hole Of Uncertainty ›
- A Ranking Of The World's Safest Airlines Dropped & Only One Canadian Company Made The Cut ›
- Montreal's Metro Got A Robot Dog To Sniff Out Messes & Here's What It Found ›
- Amtrak's Montreal To New York Train Is Getting A Major Upgrade (& Should Be Way Faster) ›