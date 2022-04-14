Flo Rida, The Chainsmokers & The Offspring Are Coming To A Quebec Summer Music Festival
Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS music festival is returning to Rimouski.
Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS, a summer music festival in Rimouski in Quebec's Bas-Saint-Laurent region, has released its 2022 lineup, including Flo Rida, The Chainsmokers, and The Offspring.
Other acts include François Bellefeuille, XLarge, Scott-Pien Picard, 110% Bob Bissonnette, the Yanick St-Jacques Band, and Marco Calliari.
The festival, which bills itself as eastern Quebec's largest, will take over the riverside city's parc Beauséjour between August 4 and 7.
Tickets go on sale on April 16.
Les Grandes Fêtes TELUS is also throwing a contest that will see one lucky attendee win two passes to what's called the "Ultimate VIP Chill Coors Light Zone."
To enter, contestants have to comment the name of someone they'd like to take to the VIP zone on the festival's Instagram post announcing the lineup (above). They then have to share the post "au maximum."
Les Grandes Fêtes will draw winners on April 22 at noon.