Piknic Électronik Just Released Its 2022 Lineup & It's Feeling Like A Real Montreal Summer
Who's ready to spend their weekends sipping from a bucket once again? 😛
This summer, there are all kinds of music festivals in Montreal finally taking place again. And one of them that we're most excited for is hands down Piknic Électronik, which is starting its regular events as of May 22.
The music event just dropped its 2022 program and it's setting the summer up to be a great one, with artists like High Klassified, Misstress Barbara and VTSS preparing to hit the outdoor stages over the span of May to October.
"Partying has been part of our DNA for almost 20 years now. It’s been quite the ride for the past few years, but we are back, cuter than ever, with the line up you’ve been longing for," Piknic Électronik wrote in an Instagram post announcing the schedule.
This means weekends spent sipping from a bucket and vibing to DJ sets all day are officially part of many Montrealers' 2022 summer plans.
As for how much it'll be to attend these much-anticipated 18 events, the price of daily passes has not yet been announced, so you'll have to stay tuned if you only plan on going one or two days.
But you can already buy a season pass! At the time of writing this article, there were still some being sold for $139. After those ones are gone, getting a pass to all regular events is going to cost $450.
Students can luckily purchase a season pass for only $99, which is a pretty hard deal to say no to!
Summer in Montreal is back on and we couldn't be more excited.
Piknic Électronik
Cost: Season pass $139 until sold out then $450 and $99 for students. Daily passes not available yet.
When: May 22 to October 2, 2022
Address: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
