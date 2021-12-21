Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

François Legault Said 'Difficult Choices' Will Be Made In Quebec & Announced On Wednesday

More changes coming our way?

François Legault Said 'Difficult Choices' Will Be Made In Quebec & Announced On Wednesday
@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

It seems like even with all the changes in measures we've seen in Quebec this week, there could be more on the way.

After tightened measures were announced in Quebec on December 20 to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the province, François Legault warned the population that more decisions would be unveiled this Wednesday, December 22, less than 48 hours before Christmas Eve.

"As in many places in the world, Quebec is faced with very difficult choices," the premier stressed on Twitter.

He added that the ability of hospitals and the health care system to care for patients is what is guiding the government's decision-making right now.

According to data released on December 21, Quebec had 5,043 new COVID-19 cases, a new record-high that beat the previous day's record of 4,571.

In 24 hours, 21 hospitalizations were added to the count, with a total of 397 beds occupied due to COVID-19, including 82 in intensive care.

Stay tuned — the premier said that the decisions that will be made to deal with the situation will be released this Wednesday, December 22.

As of right now, the time Wednesday's press conference will take place has not been determined.

Don't forget: since Monday at 5 p.m., bars, gyms, theatres, spas, and more have been ordered to close.

In regards to vaccination appointments, although nothing has been announced, Quebec's booking site has added the 18–59 age range to their list of eligible people, which may suggest an imminent expansion of third dose planning.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Montreal Is Once Again In A State Of Emergency

The mayor made the announcement in an online press conference on Tuesday.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Despite being tucked away in her Montreal home suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, an exhausted-looking mayor Valérie Plante announced that the metropolis has renewed its state of emergency in the face of the Omicron variant and exploding case numbers in the province.

"The state of emergency is an additional tool which we have that allows us to face with greater agility this period of instability that affects vulnerable people, merchants, businesses and Montreal families," Plante said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Cases Climbed Past 5,000 As Record-Shattering Omicron Surge Grows

Be safe out there, folks.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It should perhaps come as no surprise considering the madness that we've been dealing with this past week, but Quebec has once again shattered its daily COVID-19 case count record.

On Tuesday, the province reported 5,034 cases, breaking the previous record – set the day before – of 4,571 by 463 cases. 18 more hospitalizations were recorded, with six more people in intensive care. There were eight deaths.

Keep Reading Show less

Over 315,000 Quebecers Made Vaccination Appointments On Monday — A New Record

According to Health Minister Christian Dubé.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On December 20, a record number of Quebecers made vaccination appointments, according to Health Minister Christian Dubé. From first doses to booster shots, over 315,000 people booked in for a dose.

"It's a record!" proclaimed the health minister on Twitter. "We are committed to resuming our cruising speed quickly with reinforcements."

Keep Reading Show less

All Quebec Jean Coutu Locations Have Been Pretty Much Cleaned Out Of COVID-19 Rapid Tests

On Tuesday morning, there were no available appointments at the 27 Jean Coutu locations in Montreal.

Dennizn | Dreamstime

More than 200,000 rapid COVID-19 tests were said to be available in pharmacies across the province on Monday, December 20, according to the Association québécoise des distributeurs en pharmacie (AQDP).

As of Tuesday morning, the Jean Coutu website said tests were "very limited," and all 27 Montreal Jean Coutu locations had no available appointments to book in order to get the free boxes of tests. Many other locations in Quebec are facing the same reality.

Keep Reading Show less