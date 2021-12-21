François Legault Said 'Difficult Choices' Will Be Made In Quebec & Announced On Wednesday
More changes coming our way?
It seems like even with all the changes in measures we've seen in Quebec this week, there could be more on the way.
After tightened measures were announced in Quebec on December 20 to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the province, François Legault warned the population that more decisions would be unveiled this Wednesday, December 22, less than 48 hours before Christmas Eve.
Comme dans beaucoup d\u2019endroits dans le monde, le Qu\u00e9bec est confront\u00e9 \u00e0 des choix tr\u00e8s difficiles.\nCe qui nous guide, c\u2019est la capacit\u00e9 qu\u2019on aura ou non de soigner les Qu\u00e9b\u00e9cois malades dans les prochaines semaines. On vous revient demain avec nos d\u00e9cisions.— Fran\u00e7ois Legault (@Fran\u00e7ois Legault) 1640104267
"As in many places in the world, Quebec is faced with very difficult choices," the premier stressed on Twitter.
He added that the ability of hospitals and the health care system to care for patients is what is guiding the government's decision-making right now.
According to data released on December 21, Quebec had 5,043 new COVID-19 cases, a new record-high that beat the previous day's record of 4,571.
In 24 hours, 21 hospitalizations were added to the count, with a total of 397 beds occupied due to COVID-19, including 82 in intensive care.
Stay tuned — the premier said that the decisions that will be made to deal with the situation will be released this Wednesday, December 22.
As of right now, the time Wednesday's press conference will take place has not been determined.
Don't forget: since Monday at 5 p.m., bars, gyms, theatres, spas, and more have been ordered to close.
In regards to vaccination appointments, although nothing has been announced, Quebec's booking site has added the 18–59 age range to their list of eligible people, which may suggest an imminent expansion of third dose planning.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.