Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Cases Climbed Past 5,000 As Record-Shattering Omicron Surge Grows
Be safe out there, folks.
It should perhaps come as no surprise considering the madness that we've been dealing with this past week, but Quebec has once again shattered its daily COVID-19 case count record.
On Tuesday, the province reported 5,034 cases, breaking the previous record – set the day before – of 4,571 by 463 cases. 18 more hospitalizations were recorded, with six more people in intensive care. There were eight deaths.
For some, the news may seem pretty bleak. But there is some cause for optimism despite the huge spike in daily case counts.
Even though cases continue to rise, over 315,000 Quebecers booked their vaccination appointments on December 20 — also a record number.
Montreal, undoubtedly the hotspot of the Omicron variant in Quebec, recorded 1,656 new cases on its territory in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases to 8,033.
Eight deaths is the most reported since October 20, 2021, when nine were tallied, according to Quebec Health Ministry data. Before that, the last time eight or more deaths were reported was May 17, 2021 (when 11 deaths were noted).
This is also the most deaths reported in a single day by Quebec health authorities since the Omicron variant was declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.
Yesterday, Quebec announced that it was closing bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, concert halls and gyms.
It also announced working from home would be mandatory again.
Professional and amateur sporting events will be held behind closed doors, without any fans in the stands, and restaurants will only be able to open between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
