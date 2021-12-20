Quebec Is Closing Bars, Taverns, Casinos, Cinemas & Concert Halls Starting Tonight
Restaurants will only be able to open for specific hours.
During a press conference on December 20, the Quebec government announced that the new measures they had announced last Thursday were no longer "sufficient enough" to help stop the rise of cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Quebec. So, new "complementary measures" are coming into effect as early as today.
Starting at 5 p.m. today on Monday, December 20, the Quebec government is ordering a "complete closure" of bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, and concert halls.
Health Minister Christian Dubé went on to say that restaurants will now only be able to open between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.
"The situation is critical," Dubé stressed multiple times during the press conference.
This new list of health rules comes just days after the government announced an initial set of regulations that included 50% capacity limits for bars and many venues. Those rules entered force on Monday but will be trumped by the new rules taking effect Tuesday.
The province also cancelled earlier plans to expand private gathering limits for the holidays.
With 4,571 infections confirmed on Monday, Quebec broke a record for the most new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day — and that record was just one day old. The province broke a two-day-old record on Sunday with 3,846 cases, up from 3,768 reported on Friday.
The Health Minister explained during the press conference that to get out of the place we're in right now, people must get vaccinated. Dubé said that once you receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you are allegedly 75% protected against the Omicron variant.
