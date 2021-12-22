Another Quebec Curfew? Here's What Legault May Be Planning to Announce Tonight
It feels like 6 p.m. cannot come soon enough...
Grab your popcorn. With the Omicron variant running rampant in our province and the record-breaking climbs in daily COVID-19 cases, Premier François Legault said the government is faced with "difficult decisions" and we'll be finding out what that means at 6 p.m. tonight.
Although nothing is certain yet, various news outlets have begun to speculate what additional restrictions could be announced and social media has been rife with speculation about a reinstated Quebec curfew.
LaPresse reported that during government discussions on Tuesday, the idea of lowering the limit of 10 people allowed for private gatherings down to six came up. "The same limit would apply in restaurants as to the number of people per table," La Presse wrote.
According to TVA Nouvelles' sources, gatherings of 10 people, or a maximum of three different bubbles, will likely still be allowed, "but only until December 26."
Both TVA and LaPresse claimed that the imposition of a curfew was in discussion, but that it appeared to be put on hold — at least for now.
Meanwhile, Le Devoir reported that a government source informed them that "the return of a curfew and lockdown is being considered."
In a press conference on December 17, Premier François Legault said that reintroducing a curfew in Quebec was off the table for the time being, but that was before Quebec saw four record-breaking daily COVID-19 case counts in four days, from December 18 to 22.
The government's press conference will be live on Legault's Facebook page tonight at 6 p.m.
