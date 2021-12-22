Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

We Compared Quebec's Restrictions In 2021 To 2020 & It's Sort Of Déjà-Vu

It's beginning to look a lot like Covidmas...

We Compared Quebec's Restrictions In 2021 To 2020 & It's Sort Of Déjà-Vu
@francoislegault.pm | Instagram, Rogério Bernardo | Dreamstime

As we enter the holiday season, there’s an obvious sense of déjà-vu in Quebec, with high hopes for a festive break dashed by surging case counts, new restrictions and freaked-out government officials responding in real-time to a suddenly terrible healthcare situation.

But 2021 and 2020 aren’t exactly the same so far, though the 2021 situation is evolving by the minute.

The biggest difference between this year and last year is the government has not introduced any strict lockdown restrictions — at least not yet. While places like gyms, bars, and movie theatres are closed, shops and restaurants are open for now. It’s the little things, right?

To help you distinguish the past from the present so you don't feel like you’re stuck in a time warp, we’ve compiled the differences.

(Obviously at 6 p.m. on December 22, with another government news conference planned, this could all change again. We'll update this as needed.)

Private gatherings

Remember all those red zones and yellow zones back in 2020? Depending on which one you lived in, you could either have a small private gathering or none whatsoever. There was a weird holiday exception too, where people living alone could join another household’s “bubble” for the holidays.

Flash forward to the present, private gatherings are allowed in 2021 but you’re only allowed to have up to 10 people. And hey, no weird zoning rules to remember!

Getting around

During the 2020 holiday season, that system of red, orange and yellow zones separated different parts of Quebec, and travel between regions was “not recommended.” The border with Ontario wasn’t closed, though non-essential travel was also discouraged, and strict rules governed crossing the New Brunswick border.

And of course, in early January 2021, the Legault government announced a curfew that would last for months.

In December 2021, no curfew has been announced, borders and airports remain open, zones have not been activated and people can still travel around the country despite the restrictions. It’s not recommended that you travel internationally, mind you, but you can if you must.

Retail

In 2020, there were also weird rules about what stores you could actually visit. There was a rule about "essential products" in essential businesses, like grocery stores and pharmacies, where stores could only sell limited products in order to limit store visits. If you remember, no one seemed to like that rule.

Nowadays? No weird store rules, no product limitations, and no “essential” definitions of anything. The only limit that you have to remember in 2021 is that retail shops will be limited to 50% of their capacity. So you might have to stand in line to get into H&M this holiday season, but at least you can go.

Restaurants & Bars

Last year, all restaurants and bars in red zones closed their dining rooms and were only open for delivery or pickup.

So far, restaurants are still open this year, with a 50% capacity limit and only between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Bars, sadly for those who could really use a drink right now, are closed for the foreseeable future until Omicron settles down.

Schools

While many students are back home for the holidays, last year was a little more complicated. Schools ended for the holidays a bit earlier, on December 17, and there was a comprehensive distance learning plan in place. They delayed reopening until January 10 and later.

This year, schools closed as of December 21. Similar to last year, schools will remain closed until the 10th. But there’s no distance learning plan in place, yet.

Sports & Gyms

Gym rats will be the first to tell you that for two holidays in a row, they'll be unable to get their reps in because the government closed gyms to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The good news for athletic types in 2021, though, is that they can supplement their gym time with a game of pick-up hockey because recreational activities can be played with 25 fully-vaccinated people indoors or 50 people outdoors. In 2020, only some outdoor activities and sports were allowed with restrictions.

That said, sports tournaments and competitions have been cancelled this year for the foreseeable future. Even the beloved Montreal Canadiens were put on pause in 2021.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Another Quebec Curfew? Here's What Legault May Be Planning to Announce Tonight

It feels like 6 p.m. cannot come soon enough...

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime, @francoislegault.pm | Instagram

Grab your popcorn. With the Omicron variant running rampant in our province and the record-breaking climbs in daily COVID-19 cases, Premier François Legault said the government is faced with "difficult decisions" and we'll be finding out what that means at 6 p.m. tonight.

Although nothing is certain yet, various news outlets have begun to speculate what additional restrictions could be announced and social media has been rife with speculation about a reinstated Quebec curfew.

Keep Reading Show less

Here's How Omicron Symptoms Compare To Classic COVID-19 Symptoms, According To Studies

Is it really more like the common cold?

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

So you've come down with a case of the sniffles and you're feeling extra sluggish. While it's true that cold season is upon us — and who isn't tired at this stage of the pandemic? — you may be wondering whether it's possible you have COVID-19, especially since some reports suggest the symptoms of the Omicron virus variant are closer to the common cold.

The only way to know for sure is to get tested. But there are some Omicron symptoms to watch out for and, according to very early data, they do not appear to be the same classic three symptoms presented from the previous COVID-19 virus strains: fever, cough, and the loss of taste and/or smell.

Keep Reading Show less

Another Day, Another Quebec COVID-19 Record – 6,361 Cases Lift Total Past Half A Million

Legault is holding another press conference at 6 p.m. tonight.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Yet another record has been broken for the daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec. On Wednesday, December 22, the Government of Quebec reported 6,361 new cases, a jump of 1,318 from yesterday's daily case count.

In Wednesday's data, 445 hospitalizations were recorded, up 30 since the day prior, with 88 of those patients were in intensive care.

Keep Reading Show less

Positive COVID-19 Results In Quebec Can Now Be Sent Via Email

You can receive your results faster if you consent to have them sent via email.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Due to the immense rise in daily positive COVID-19 results in Quebec, it seems Santé Québec simply cannot keep up with its individual calls to inform people that they have contracted the virus.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Santé Québec wrote, "Due to the high number of cases, positive test results will be communicated by email to those who consent."

Keep Reading Show less