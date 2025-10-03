GST/HST credit payments are landing in Quebec today and here's how much you could get
You may want to check your bank account.
October is off to a good start for millions of Canadians. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is depositing the next round of GST/HST credits today, Friday, October 3, 2025, putting a bit of extra cash in people's accounts just as the month begins.
The quarterly benefit is designed to offset the cost of goods and services for low- and modest-income households. Depending on your family situation, you could see anywhere from a little over $50 to more than $250 show up in your account this morning.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest payment.
Who's eligible?
Eligibility is handled automatically when you file your taxes. For the July 2025 to June 2026 benefit year, you need to:
- Be at least 19 years old at the start of the quarter (with exceptions if you're married, in a common-law relationship, or have a child).
- Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes.
- Have filed your 2024 return.
A common mistake is skipping your return if you don't owe anything, but without it, the CRA can't calculate your credit or issue payments.
How much can you get?
Your credit depends on three factors: your adjusted family net income, your marital status, and the number of children under 19. For 2025-2026, the maximum annual amounts are:
- $533 for a single adult
- $698 for couples
- $184 extra per child under 19
The credit phases out gradually as income rises. Once your earnings climb past $45,000 (single) or $45,521 (couple), the amount begins shrinking until it disappears entirely.
The CRA also updates its benefit amounts every year to reflect inflation, using the consumer price index. For 2025, the adjustment was 2.7%, a smaller bump than last year's 4.7% increase, but still meant to help ease rising living costs.
Example payments
To make it clearer, here are some scenarios of what people might receive this quarter:
- Single adult with no kids, $35,000 income: $133.25 per quarter
- Couple, no kids, $40,000 combined income: $174.50 per quarter
- Couple with two kids, $42,000 combined income: $266.50 per quarter
- Single parent with one child, $38,000 income: $179.25 per quarter
How the reduction works
The CRA applies a gradual reduction (5% for every dollar above the threshold). That means someone earning $50,000 as a single adult would see their annual credit drop from $533 to $283. A couple making $55,000 would see theirs fall from $698 to about $224 per year.
Do you need to apply?
No extra paperwork is required. As long as your 2024 return is filed, your GST/HST credit for July 2025 through June 2026 is already set up. If your family situation changes — like a marriage, separation, or new child — you'll need to update your info with the CRA so they can adjust your payments.
And if the 5th of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the money arrives on the business day before. That's why today, October 3, is payout day.
For full details or to check your account, you can log in to the CRA's "My Account" portal or visit the official GST/HST credit page.
This story was inspired by the article "L'argent du crédit pour la TPS/TVH est déposé aujourd'hui au Québec : Voici combien" which was originally published on Narcity Quebec