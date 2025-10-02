The City of Montreal is hiring right now and some jobs pay over $100K a year
Some roles only require a high school diploma!
Looking for a new gig?
The City of Montreal recently posted a new round of job openings, and they span everything from library staff to IT analysts, 911 dispatchers, and even roles tied to film production. Salaries start in the mid-$40,000s and climb into six figures, with some positions also offering premiums for evening and weekend work.
While a few of the listings are temporary or bank-of-hours positions, others are permanent with benefits, union protection, and room to grow. For Montrealers looking for stability or a career change, the city remains one of the largest employers in the region, with more than 28,000 staff across its various departments.
Here's a look at some of the latest jobs you can apply to right now. (Specialized postings are also listed on the city's careers site and on LinkedIn.)
Technician in documentation (library)
- Salary: $28.02–$37.36/hour + 10% premium evenings/weekends
- Location: Bibliothèque L’Octogone, LaSalle
- Status: Bank of hours, ~5 hours/week, evenings/weekends
- Deadline: Oct 2, 2025
If you're into books, information systems, and community service, this role puts you at the heart of LaSalle's newly renovated library. You'll help visitors, support cataloguing and documentation work, and even coordinate activities with other staff.
Requirements: College diploma in Documentation Techniques; six months of experience in document processing and team coordination; knowledge of cataloguing standards like RDA, MARC, RVM, and Dewey.
Executive secretary
- Salary: $55,735–$73,723/year
- Location: Agence de mobilité durable, 2100 rue Drummond
- Status: Temporary, 12 months, hybrid 2–3 days/week in office
- Deadline: Oct 9, 2025
This position is all about keeping things running smoothly for senior management. You'll handle scheduling, prepare documents, and coordinate meetings.
Requirements: Professional diploma in secretarial studies or college-level office certificate; four years of experience as an administrative secretary; knowledge of Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, OneNote, SIMON, GDD, SharePoint, and Teams.
Administrative support clerk — Fire Department
- Salary: $56,257–$73,832/year
- Location: Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM), 6650 rue Notre-Dame Est
- Status: 2 permanent positions, flexible schedule, possibility of telework
- Deadline: Oct 6, 2025
Behind every fire truck and emergency response team is a team keeping the numbers, schedules, and systems in check. This role focuses on budget follow-ups, compiling operational data, and supporting technical services.
Requirements: High school diploma plus two post-secondary courses in accounting or financial management; four years of experience in HR or material resources admin; knowledge of Microsoft Office, SIMON, Kronos, and GDD systems.
911 emergency communications agent (dispatcher)
- Salary: $55,627–$73,578/year + 10% evening/weekend premium
- Location: SPVM, Montreal
- Status: Multiple full-time roles, 35 h/week; next training starts Jan 12, 2026
- Deadline: Oct 10, 2025
This is one of the most demanding but impactful jobs on the list. You'll answer emergency calls, analyze urgent situations, and dispatch the right responders.
Requirements: High school diploma; two years of relevant experience in stressful contexts like 911, airports, or alarm companies; advanced spoken French and English; ability to use multiple IT systems simultaneously.
IT analyst
- Salary: $65,937–$110,907/year
- Location: Service des technologies de l’information, 801 rue Brennan
- Status: Permanent, 35 h/week, hybrid possible
- Deadline: Oct 6, 2025
If you live and breathe Power Platform, Dynamics, or other enterprise software, this one's for you. The role involves designing, configuring, and maintaining low-code applications for the city's digital services.
Requirements: Bachelor's degree in IT or equivalent; four years of experience with platforms like Dynamics 365, Power Platform, .NET, Oracle, or Java; experience in code review, governance, and security; strong ability to translate business needs into technical specs.
Foreperson — roads and parks (LaSalle)
- Salary: $84,778–$105,969/year
- Location: LaSalle Public Works, 7277 rue Cordner
- Status: Temporary, 6–8 months, two roles (evening and night)
- Deadline: Oct 8, 2025
This is a frontline management role overseeing teams that handle snow clearing, park upkeep, and road maintenance in LaSalle.
Requirements: College diploma or equivalent; four years of relevant experience plus two years in management or team coordination; valid Class 5 driver's licence.
Customer service agent — mobility
- Salary: $45,153–$60,693/year
- Location: Agence de mobilité durable, 35 rue de Port-Royal Est
- Status: Temporary, 1 role for 1 year, 2 roles for 6 months, 35 h/week
- Deadline: Oct 6, 2025
These agents handle calls and requests tied to parking and mobility across Montreal.
Requirements: High school diploma; two years of customer service experience; functional spoken English; knowledge of Microsoft Office an asset.
Administrative support clerk — Film & TV Bureau
- Salary: $56,257–$73,832/year + 10% evening/weekend premium
- Location: Bureau du cinéma et de la télévision de Montréal (BCTM), 801 rue Brennan
- Status: Bank of hours, 28–35 h/week, minimum 3 months with possibility of extension
- Deadline: Oct 8, 2025
Montreal is one of Canada's biggest filming hubs, and this role places you in the middle of it. You'll support the city's Film & TV Bureau with logistics, documents, and photo archives.
Requirements: High school diploma plus two post-secondary courses in accounting or financial management; four years of admin experience in financial or material resources; knowledge of Microsoft 365; familiarity with the audiovisual sector is an asset.
Commercial investigation officer
- Salary: $51,163–$68,222/year
- Location: Service des finances, 630 boulevard René-Lévesque Ouest (with frequent travel across Montreal)
- Status: Temporary, hybrid schedule, 70 h/2 weeks
- Deadline: Oct 3, 2025
This job is about getting out in the field. You'll inspect non-residential properties, collect tax data, and interact with business owners as part of the city’s commercial revenue division.
Requirements: High school diploma plus five post-secondary courses in areas like real estate, property assessment, or law; two years of experience collecting commercial property data and working with regulations; functional spoken English; knowledge of Excel, Microsoft 365, and Oasis software; valid Class 5 driver’s licence.
Apply here
AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of MTL Blog's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.