Hélène Boudreau Went On An Illegal Hike In Hawaii & Says She Might Get A Criminal Record
"I got lost in the woods for six hours [...] There is a wild boar with a baby that came to attack me and I risk a $1,000 fine and jail."
Iconic "UQAM girl," artist/art shop owner and OnlyFans content creator Hélène Boudreau is currently on a year-long trip around the world. Naturally, she's documenting the whole thing on Instagram — which, over the past few days, has meant posts about taking a forbidden hike in Hawaii, getting lost in the woods and facing a criminal record.
In a series of stories posted to Instagram on December 23 and December 24, Boudreau shared the details of her misadventure, which included a large fine, a run-in with a wild boar and possible jail time.
"I'm gross [...] I got lost in the woods for six hours, there were security guards chasing me. There was a parked tank looking at me, I crawled in the mud, I hid under a rock, all my pants are torn [...] There is a wild boar with a baby that came to attack me and I risk a $1,000 fine and jail," Boudreau posted, while attempting to access the illegal 3,922-step "Stairway to Heaven" hike in Oahu.
"And this is alone in the world."
A few hours later, Boudreau returned to Instagram with new stories, stating that she was indeed fined.
"Well, the police came, I have a ticket and maybe a criminal record, but I'm really happy to make it out alive so I'm thinking, 'Well if I have a criminal record, my dream of living in the United States is dead.' But other than that, it is what it is. [...] I'm just happy to be alive, gang, even if I have a ticket, a $1,000 ticket and I'm going to court in January," said Boudreau.
Boudreau added that she "clearly" won't be at her January court date since the court is in Hawaii, which she believes means she's going to wind up with a criminal record.
She went on to explain that she'll be releasing a video on YouTube with more information. She concluded by explaining the reason she was fined and why she must appear in court:
"Everyone wants to know why I got fined ($1,000 USD) and have to go to court, it's because the hike I did is totally illegal. It's been illegal since the 1980s, but on Instagram, it's trendy and cool to do it [...] It's really hard to just go to the entrance of the stairs because of the many barriers and security guards. The legal part of this hike is one of the ten most difficult in the world."
According to a New York Times article published in September, this hike may be on its last legs as "the mayor of Honolulu ordered the stairs' removal, following a recommendation by the City Council, because of concerns over safety, trespassing and the environment."
Aside from the possible criminal record, torn clothing and all the rest of it, Boudreau told her followers that she made it back to her hotel safely that evening.