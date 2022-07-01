Hélène Boudreau Opened Up About Her Anxiety & How She's Putting OnlyFans On Pause
Hélène is taking a break right now to rest up, she told Narcity Quebec.
In 2021, Hélène Boudreau went viral after she posted her famous UQAM graduation photo. This moment eventually changed her life and led her to become known as the "university girl," as described on her Instagram page.
Since then, Boudreau has been very open about her personal and professional life, particularly regarding her ongoing health issues.
On June 19, 2022, Hélène posted a Q&A on Instagram, where a fan asked her why she hadn't been sleeping. Boudreau replied that she was dealing with a lot of stress and her broken leg, which is still causing her problems months after she'd broken it.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Hélène Boudreau spoke with Narcity Quebec about her battle with anxiety and ongoing health problems.
Boudreau made it clear that as of right now, all she focuses on is her work.
"I have a lot of anxiety, I never sleep, I never eat. I put work before myself and I'm struggling with my life at the moment. My leg is not well and I can't walk anymore, because I fell with my leg already broken. I'm off to get an X-ray to see if my leg is okay because I'm in a lot of pain," she told Narcity Quebec.
Hélène, who has become widely popular on OnlyFans, stated that she'd been dealing with anxiety for quite some time and that she has not been sleeping for a month now.
"I've had anxiety since CEGEP. At that time, in school, the anxiety was related to the stress of handing in assignments and exams, etc. Only, this anxiety turned into a problem with sleep. The anxiety later turned into performance anxiety since there is a lot of competition in the environment, being creative, excelling, etc," Hélène said.
"It's been a good month [since I couldn't sleep], since I started working again after recovering from my broken leg. I was looking forward to starting work again, as I had been bedridden for quite a while, but I went way too hard and burnt the candle at both ends."
Hélène then went on to share that she'd taken a two-week leave of absence in order to rest up and plans on taking a break from OnlyFans in order to focus on herself right now.
"Yes, I took a good two weeks off to rest without any appointments and seeing anyone. [I'm] just taking time for myself and [doing] reading," she stated.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact a helpline which is available 24 hours a day to talk. Or click here, for additional resources.
If you need immediate assistance please call 9-1-1 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.