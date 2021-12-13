We Know How Much UQAM's Top Executives Are Making & Hélène Boudreau Still Made More
The university's executives do make some serious bank, though.
We all know that universities are money-making machines. Well, at least for some people. So naturally, we can't help but wonder if the people working in them are making some serious cash.
With this in mind, we took a peek at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)'s "Rapports présentés au ministère de l’Enseignement supérieur (MES), en vertu de la Loi sur les établissements d’enseignement de niveau universitaire" document from October 2021 to see how much the school's top executives make in a year.
Spoiler alert: the 16 top dogs, which consist of deans, vice presidents and the general secretary, all made over at least $170,000 yearly as their base salary during the fiscal year of 2020-2021.
Collectively, UQAM executives make $2,951,488 in base salaries alone. But, as you can see from the graph above, each individual also gets additional salary elements, some that go as high as an extra $164,170 added to their salary.
The person who makes the most money out of these 16 UQAM executives is Catherine Mounier, Vice President of Research, Creation and Outreach, who makes a yearly total of $359,747.
This is all basically just pennies compared to what McGill University Principal Suzanne Fortier, known as "Big Suze," makes though.
This lucky lady rakes in a base salary of $478,901. And according to a document submitted to Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education on November 30, 2021, Big Suze gets additional "taxable elements" that equal $382,070 in value. These numbers all add up to a whopping yearly salary of $860,971.
And if we're thinking of UQAM salaries, let's not forget the iconic "UQAM girl," Hélène Boudreau, who became an internet sensation thanks to her cheeky graduation photo. On Tout le monde en parle, Boudreau said she would be making seven figures in 2021 solely from her OnlyFans account, all while being a student at UQAM. Guess that beats being an executive for the university, eh?
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.