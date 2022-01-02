Trending Topics

People

After Spending $50k On Travelling, Hélène Boudreau Announced She's Returning To Montreal

"I'm taking a break."

After Spending $50K On Travelling, Hélène Boudreau Announced She's Returning To Montreal
@iamhely | Instagram

While Hélène Boudreau set out on a year-long trip around the world for a year at the end of September 2021, the Quebecer indicated in an Instagram story this January 2 that she was canceling her trip to return to Montreal this January 13, 2022.

"I'm taking a break, I'm going back this summer and a trip in March [is planned], I just couldn't have any fun, because I'm tired so I'm just going to come home and move my stuff like my triplexes, my clothing company and my website, managing all of that constantly traveling and constantly moving countries is very demanding and exhausting," Boudreau explained to Narcity.

She also told Narcity that she wants to go back to school.

In her Instagram story, she explained that she was extremely grateful for all of her travels. The influencer went to Mexico, Costa Rica, Hawaii, and then spent New Year's Eve in Dubai.

"Except that I need to get back to my little things, then I'm really looking forward to coming back to Montreal even if there's a curfew, even if I'm not going to be able to go out at 10:00 a.m.," continued the former UQAM student.

She also wants to save money — her trip was far from cheap.

"I just can't wait to spend more money, I swear I spent a good $50,000, a very good $50,000, so I just can't wait to stay in my room with my cat and not worry about anything."

Boudreau wants to do a whole lot of nothing because it "costs 0 dollars." She concluded by saying "Everyone thinks I have a sugar daddy but no, I'm the one who pays for everything myself."

