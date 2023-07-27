Hélène Boudreau Revealed Her Biggest Life Regrets During An Instagram Q&A
"Yes, a lot of regrets."
Hélène Boudreau opened up about her private life in a recent Instagram Stories Q&A session and the OnlyFans mogul dished on some of her biggest regrets. Boudreau, who did a XXX Q&A earlier this month on her YouTube channel, opted for a more tame version this time around.
"I am responding to your questions (IG friendly) unrelated to my job," Boudreau wrote on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening. It didn't take much time before a slew of questions came in and Boudreau got to answering.
The UQAM graduate tackled topics from her dream car, travel plans, her ideal date and whether she's still in love following her break-up with ex-boyfriend Jessy Jones. However, one question that stood out from the rest pertained to some of her biggest life regrets.
@iamhely | Instagram
"Do you have regrets?" one person asked.
"Yes, a lot," Boudreau said. "A lot, a lot of regrets. It's experience. It's life. I think life gives its biggest battles to the best soldiers and I am a pretty good soldier. There are a lot of things and I am trying to keep my head held high." Boudreau went on to say that one of her biggest regrets to date is having allowed certain people into her life who hurt her.
"Letting others into my life that didn't deserve me and who hurt me… being naive. So, yes. A lot of regrets" Boudreau said. Although the OnlyFans star is doing much better following her split, it's no surprise that she still has her rough days.
"I blamed myself a lot, but today I am forgiving myself. It's still hard, I won't hide that from you and I'm still in the grieving process. It's very long, and I have relapses, but it is going better," she shared. "I have to forgive myself, take some time, and just tell myself that life is made up of experience and there's always a positive in the negative."
@iamhely | Instagram
Another user asked Boudreau what she values most in others and her response was very clear: respect.
"Without respect, you don't have honesty, understanding or loyalty. Respect is the foundation of everything and sadly it's a very rare thing," she wrote.
