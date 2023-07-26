Hélène Boudreau Revealed A LOT Of XXX Details During A Soapy Bathtub Q&A
Her responses are very NSFW.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
Hélène Boudreau is no stranger to dirty talk and her recent YouTube video titled "I Answer All Your Questions In My Bath" is certainly proof. Boudreau, who sported a gorgeous black bikini with bath bubbles to accessorize went on to dish loads of XXX details that are definitely not for the faint of heart.
The OnlyFans maven jumped right into wet and wild mode. "For those who have followed me for a while, you know me well. For those who haven't followed me… I have big boobs," she said. The situation took a sultry and soapy turn and Boudreau went straight for question number one.
One fan asked about Boudreau's interest in same-sex scenes and the UQAM graduate didn't hold back. "To be honest, there's a big machine missing," Boudreau said in reference to the male appendage. "I've done a million plus one lesbian scenes but it's not what I prefer," she confessed.
When asked about a fantasy she'd love to fulfill, Boudreau mentioned having a sugar daddy. While she's tried to get a sugar daddy in the past, Boudreau has never had one. "They'd pay me thousands per week, minimum," Boudreau said. Although she'd be down for the profitable situationship, the OnlyFans tycoon made it clear that she wouldn't do much for her sugar daddy, listing off a handful of tasks and services she wouldn't provide. "I'd be a horrible sugar baby," she said.
Boudreau was then asked what her favourite scene is and turns out, her trip to Mexico with ex-boyfriend Jessy Jones is one she'll remember for a while. "It was very painful but very exciting at the same time, I really loved it," she admitted.
The next question asked Boudreau who the "best male performer you've worked with is?" However, she swiped away very fast and we don't blame her. "It's my ex who asked this question, so we're gonna drop it," Boudreau said.
After a few more questions, Boudreau gave fans a look at her feet… yes, you read that right, and yes, the video is still up and the feet part is at the 8:45 minute mark. Boudreau went on to answer a few other NSFW questions that can't really be discussed here.
Despite getting emotional in a recent IG Stories post, Boudreau seems to be handling her break-up relatively well, at least that's how it seemed based on her bathtub somersault… yes, you read that right, and that part is exactly at the 9:07 minute mark.