Quebec's Solidarity Tax Credit Gives Money Back To Low-Income Quebecers — Here's How It Works
As we enter 2023, Quebecers might be looking for some extra cash — a sore necessity during such a heinous cost-of-living era for the province. Luckily for some of us, Quebec's solidarity tax credit, supplied by Revenu Québec, can give you as much as $800, spread out in multiple payments in 2023.
What is the solidarity tax credit in Quebec?
It's a refundable tax credit assigned based on determined need and income. Eligible households may be able to get over $800. The credit is intended for "low- and middle-income families," according to Revenu Québec.
The credit is made of three components: housing, QST and one for individuals living in northern villages. You might not qualify for all three components, but you can still claim the credit so long as you qualify for at least one.
Who is eligible for the solidarity tax credit?
To be eligible in 2023, according to Revenu Québec, you must have, as of December 31, 2022, been living in Quebec as a citizen, permanent resident, protected person or documented temporary resident of Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act for the prior 18 months.
Also as of December 31, 2022, you must have been 18 years old or, if you were younger, had a spouse or child with whom you lived, or an emancipated minor.
How do you claim the solidarity tax credit?
First, you'll need to make sure you're registered for direct deposit with Revenu Québec. You'll also need to have filed your income tax return for the previous year. To ensure an eligible individual gets the full amount to which they are entitled, Revenu Québec warns, they specifically need to fill out a document titled Schedule D.
How is the solidarity tax credit calculated?
The credit takes into account income, living situation, marital status and dependents to calculate what you may receive. For a more accurate estimate of your personal situation, Revenu Québec has a payment estimator to help you out. The lowest amount you could receive is $240 or less and the highest amount ranges above $800.
When will I receive my solidarity tax credit?
It depends on how much you're getting back based on your 2022 income tax return. For payments over $800, you'll receive monthly installments throughout 2023, according to Revenu Québec. For payments between $241 and $799, you'll get paid in July, October, January and April. If your credit is $240 or less, you'll receive it in July 2023.
