Hydro-Québec Plans On Restoring Power To 1 Million Customers By The End Of The Weekend
It has been a rough few days since the ice storm struck Quebec, leaving millions of people without power across Montreal and many other regions across Quebec. In the first 48 hours, Hydro-Québec said they have restored power to over 800,000 customers and plan on restoring power to a million customers by the end of the weekend.
Hydro-Québec has been releasing updates diligently across its social media and a recent message states that crew members are working hard to get power back to customers as quickly as possible.
\u201cNos \u00e9quipes sont toujours au travail pour r\u00e9tablir le service aux clients touch\u00e9s par les #pannes d'\u00e9lectricit\u00e9.\n\nNous avons pu rebrancher plus de 800 000 clients dans les premi\u00e8res 48h. Comme le r\u00e9tablissement de service s'effectue d'abord en travaillant sur les pannes qui\u2026\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680968355
"We were able to reconnect over 800,000 customers in the first 48 hours. Because service restoration is done first by working on outages that allow more customers to be reconnected at once, it was initially possible to restore service to more customers quickly," Hydro tweeted out.
"Increasingly, we are being called upon to work on outages that affect a smaller number of customers, which is why progress may seem slower."
Hydro-Québec said that they have also brought on extra crew members through private contractors who are licensed to work with the corporation and are continuing to move crews into more affected areas so customers can regain power as soon as possible.
"Our goal is to have one million customers reconnected by the end of the weekend on Sunday night," Hydro said.
According to Hydro-Québec, 146,484 customers are still without power in Montreal as of April 8 at 2:00 p.m. As for Laval, 22,932 customers remain without any power.
"We realize that the situation is difficult and that many have been out of service for a long time. Please be assured that we are doing everything possible to restore service as soon as possible," Hydro concluded.
