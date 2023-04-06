Hydro-Québec's Power Outage Map Shows The Staggering Scale Of The Situation Right Now (PHOTOS)
It looks like basically the whole West Island has no power.
Over 1,100,000 Hydro-Québec customers — likely including millions of people — were still without power as of Thursday morning, and the Crown corporation has warned that some might not see the restoration of electricity until the weekend.
Photos circulating on social media show streets littered with fallen trees and power lines following Wednesday's freezing rain storm. But to see the true scale of the damage, look to Hydro-Québec's outage map.
The map illustrates the areas affected by the estimated 2,183 total outages (as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday) across the province. Entire neighbourhoods, and seemingly entire municipalities, are covered in orange blotches indicating a loss of electricity.
\u201cMore than 1 million customers are out of service this morning as a result of Wednesday's freezing rain event. Work continued overnight and today, we have 1,000 workers in the field. Despite our efforts, since the weather event is not over yet, new #outages may still occur. The\u2026\u201d— Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec (@Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec) 1680780206
Here's southeastern Laval and the central section of Montreal Island, including the boroughs of Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal, as well as the Town of Mount Royal.
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing parts of Montreal Island and Laval on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
In the West Island, it seems the vast majority of residential areas are covered in orange.
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the Montreal West Island on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
Laval and the North Shore, including Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Eustache and Rosemère:
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Laval and the North Shore on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
This is the situation further northeast in the North Shore suburbs of Terrebonne and Repentigny.
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Terrebonne and Repentigny on the North Shore on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
It seems outages are more sporadic on the South Shore. Here's Longueuil:
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Longueuil on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
Further north, in more rural areas of the Montérégie region:
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the northeastern section of the Montérégie region on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
Major power outages extend west, too, to the Outaouais region, especially around the city of Gatineau.
A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the Outaouais region on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec
Officials are expected to deliver an update on the situation at 11 a.m. Thursday.