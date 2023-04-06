hydro-québec

Hydro-Québec's Power Outage Map Shows The Staggering Scale Of The Situation Right Now (PHOTOS)

It looks like basically the whole West Island has no power.

Senior Editor
Sections of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing parts of Montreal Island and Laval on April 6, 2023.

Hydro-Québec

Over 1,100,000 Hydro-Québec customers — likely including millions of people — were still without power as of Thursday morning, and the Crown corporation has warned that some might not see the restoration of electricity until the weekend.

Photos circulating on social media show streets littered with fallen trees and power lines following Wednesday's freezing rain storm. But to see the true scale of the damage, look to Hydro-Québec's outage map.

The map illustrates the areas affected by the estimated 2,183 total outages (as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday) across the province. Entire neighbourhoods, and seemingly entire municipalities, are covered in orange blotches indicating a loss of electricity.

Here's southeastern Laval and the central section of Montreal Island, including the boroughs of Ahuntsic–Cartierville, Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie and Plateau-Mont-Royal, as well as the Town of Mount Royal.

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing parts of Montreal Island and Laval on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing parts of Montreal Island and Laval on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

In the West Island, it seems the vast majority of residential areas are covered in orange.

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing the Montreal West Island on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the Montreal West Island on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

Laval and the North Shore, including Deux-Montagnes, Saint-Eustache and Rosemère:

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing Laval and the North Shore on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Laval and the North Shore on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

This is the situation further northeast in the North Shore suburbs of Terrebonne and Repentigny.

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing Terrebonne and Repentigny on the North Shore on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Terrebonne and Repentigny on the North Shore on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

It seems outages are more sporadic on the South Shore. Here's Longueuil:

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing Longueuil on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing Longueuil on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

Further north, in more rural areas of the Montérégie region:

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing the northeastern section of the Mont\u00e9r\u00e9gie region on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the northeastern section of the Montérégie region on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

Major power outages extend west, too, to the Outaouais region, especially around the city of Gatineau.

A section of Hydro-Qu\u00e9bec's power outage map showing the Outaouais region on April 6, 2023.A section of Hydro-Québec's power outage map showing the Outaouais region on April 6, 2023.Hydro-Québec

Officials are expected to deliver an update on the situation at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Thomas MacDonald
Senior Editor
Thomas is MTL Blog's Senior Editor.
