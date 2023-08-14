îLESONIQ 2023: The Best Outfits & Festival Fashion Trends
Festival fashion was on point this year's îLESONIQ fest.
Montreal's îLESONIQ festival showcasing some of the world's best electronic music has come to an end, with attendees still elated — and we aren't just talking about the music. With headliners such as The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Above&Beyond and Voyd, expectations at the year's fest were very high, and with major talent on centre stage bringing their very best, it's only fair that attendees dressed the part.
Beyond the stellar artist lineup, îLESONIQ is also known for its festival fashions and this year was certainly no exception. It's safe to say that folks did not hold back in the slightest, showing off some of their best festival wear. From silver and sequins, colours galore and neon everything to chains, leather, and latex, the runway at this year's îLESONIQ was full of memorable outfit moments.
If you didn't get a chance to see them up close and personal at the two-day fest, here are a few of the most eye-catching ensembles and fashion trends from the îLESONIQ 2023 festival.
Silver & Sequins
From shimmering crop tops to iridescent skirts, the fusion of silver tones and sparkling embellishments is always a must when festival season comes around. The sparkle adds a playful, luminous vibe to the festival experience and you'll be sure to shine bright the moment the light catches you.
Feeling Blue?
While colour is always in when it comes to music festivals, this year one colour seemed to outshine the rest… blue. Whether it was blue accessories or statement pieces, the colour was everywhere at îLESONIQ this year and we aren't mad about it one single bit. With pops of blue hues throughout the crowd, the wave of colour certainly brought up the vibes.
A Vision In White
White ensembles are always a good idea. Whether you want to keep it simple or are feeling risky, white never disappoints. From two-piece sets to white corsets and bustiers, the natural shade was a hit at the year's music festival and we don't see this trend going away anytime soon.
Groovy Garments
The 70s are always appropriate! Loads of festivalgoers sported some of their most rad and groovy outfits at îLESONIQ. From a vibrant and eclectic mix of styles, including bell-bottom pants, platform shoes, psychedelic prints, and disco-inspired glamour, the 70s vibes at this year's fest certainly embraced the carefree and daring spirit of festival life.
Barbiecore
Now, pink is always a hit at music festivals but following the release of the Barbiemovie and the surge of Barbiecore across the globe, it's no surprise that pink has taken over the fashion scene at fests far and wide and îLESONIQ was no exception. Pink skirts, dresses, sunglasses and hair accessories, the colour was just about everywhere and anywhere this year.
Black Is Always In
If you aren't sure what to wear to your first îLESONIQ festival, then black is always a solid choice. Whether it's black on black on black or you're tossing in a mesh and sparkly moment into the mix, the shade goes with just about every song you'll be dancing to.
Matchy Matchy
Matching moments were rampant at this year's festival. Friend groups and couples were among the most matched at îLESONIQ with many dressing in animal print, stripes, or Safari adventure realness.
Decked Out In Ducks
While festival outfits can be as wonderfully wacky as you want, this is definitely a festival trend we haven't seen pop up in a minute. Folks were decked out in duck ensembles, and we aren't just talking about a few people here and there, we mean a yellow rubber duck takeover. Although these iconic toys are best kept for bath time, turns out they also make a great festival accessory.
Raincoat Realness
This year's îLESONIQ festival was hit with showers on both days and folks came prepared. While Sunday remained relatively dry, Saturday was far more wet. People were decked out in plastic raincoats in hopes of keeping themselves dry, while others let the rain fall down and wake their dreams.
