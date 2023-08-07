Osheaga 2023: The Best Outfits & Biggest Festival Fashion Trends
Osheaga festival-goers showed up and out this year!
Montreal's Osheaga Festival 2023 has come to an end, leaving audiences far from disappointed — and not just because of the music. With headliners like Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Rüfüs du Sol gracing the stage, expectations were high. Despite a few setbacks, which are inevitable at any festival, Osheaga delivered and then some.
Beyond the artist lineup, however, Osheaga has always been a runway for festival fashion. This year was no exception. Attendees didn't hold back, showcasing their best festival attire. From sparkling sequins, edgy chains, and glowing neon to sultry leather, sleek latex, and eye-catching accessories, the style scene at this year's Osheaga was nothing short of spectacular.
Here are a few of the most memorable ensembles and fashion trends at this year's Osheaga.
Black On Black On Black On Black
A major trend at this year's Osheaga festival was black on black on black, and we mean head-to-toe black. From matching couple 'fits, to gorgeously accessorized ensembles, black is one colour that you seriously can't go wrong with, and these outfits are proof.
Pretty In Pink
Pink is always in and while the colour is a festival favourite year after year, this time around was different and that is mainly thanks to the Barbie movie. The film skyrocketed Barbiecore across the globe and Ohsheaga festivalgoers didn't mess around when it comes to their pink looks.
Fringe, Floral & Fabulous
No festival is truly complete without fringe and floral prints. The pattern is a bright and cheery option for those looking to be the sunshine in their day, and while this year's Osheaga was hot and bright, there's no harm in bringing those extra summer vibes.
Orange Is The New Everything
While every colour has its moment at music festivals, one standout colour that took centre stage this year was orange. While the bold choice is often reserved for Halloween, it seems as if folks are now making orange a summer colour, and rightfully so.
A Vision In White
Festival style can range from wild 'fits to more tame ensembles and white is a must for those keeping it simple and hassle-free. While it looks amazing, white can be a bold choice given how dirty and dusty festival life is, but anything for the outfit, right?
Denim, Denim, Denim
Denim made a major appearance at this year's Osheaga music festival. From matching denim sets, overalls, and skirts, to oversized shorts, and denim corsets, the fabric made a fabulous festival comeback.
Sliving In Silver
Silver and sequins were everwhere this year and we aren't mad about it one single bit. The colour truly sparkles, and brings a futuristic disco vibe to the occasion, and who doesn't love a good disco moment?
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.