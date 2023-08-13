Sam Smith Broke Down In Tears During Their Montreal Show Over The Crowd's Reaction (VIDEO)
"This show, this room was the best show of my life."
Sam Smith brought their Gloria Tour to Montreal's Centre Bell on August 12, 2023, and the British singer was moved to tears at one point during the show over the audience's reaction.
Now, Montreal crowds are notorious for being among the loudest when an artist touches down in the 514 — leaving singers such as Lizzo speechless and more recently leaving 50 Cent stunned over how roaring we can be.
Well, it's safe to say we have done it yet again after Smith broke down in tears on stage only 15 minutes into their set — completely astounded by the cheers, applause and standing ovation concertgoers delivered following Smith's performance of "Like I Can."
@mikechaar
The singer was moved to tears over the Montreal crowds reaction! We always show up and show out.
Wearing an exquisite gold stoned corset with silver detailing and a white shirt with a black tie, Sam Smith took a moment to take it all in, wiping tears away as the crowd continued to give Smith all their flowers. "Oh my god," they said into the microphone after well over a minute of non-stop cheering. "I was trying so hard not to cry, oh my...thank you so much! Wow. You guys sound and look incredible right now, it's ridiculous."
The singer, still emotional, recounted their very first time in Montreal, saying that their first show here over 10 years ago was easily a career highlight. "I'll never forget coming here for the first time when I was 21 years old and I remember it was snowing outside," Smith said. "I remember coming here [Centre Bell] and this show, this room was the best show of my life. And I just want to say to every single person here tonight, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for having me back."
@mikechaar
Oh won't you stay with meeeee! 💖
Smith performed all of their biggest songs including "Stay With Me," "Too Good At Goodbyes," "Lay Me Down," and "Latch," to name a few. With so many popular hits, Smith encouraged every single attendee to let loose and unleash.
"We want you all to know one thing…and that is that this show is about freedom OK?" Smith said followed by the crowd applause. "So, I'd like everyone to please have fun tonight, say hello to everyone next to you, make some friends, enjoy yourself, sing, dance, take your tops off, let's have a wild time." And a wild time it was.
Sporting a flawless black and red glittered ensemble, Smith ended the night with their latest release "Unholy," featuring Kim Petras, which got the entire sold-out arena on their feet.
Smith is jet-setting off to the U.S. for a handful of shows before making their way back to Canada on August 22 for the Vancouver stop of the tour. They will then head down to Mexico before travelling overseas to Asia for a total of 11 shows across seven countries. The Gloria Tour will then officially say its farewell in New Zealand on November 11, 2023.
